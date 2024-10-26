Sergei Murashov, Mats Lindgren Reassigned to Wheeling

October 26, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release







WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins announced today that the Pittsburgh Penguins have reassigned goaltender Sergei Murashov from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton to their ECHL affiliate, the Wheeling Nailers.

The Penguins have reassigned defenseman Mats Lindgren to the Nailers, as well.

Murashov made his AHL debut on Sunday, Oct. 13, making 27 saves to defeat the Springfield Thunderbirds.

A fourth-round draft pick (118th overall) by Pittsburgh in 2022, Murashov spent the past several seasons establishing himself as one of the best goalies in the Russian junior ranks. In four seasons playing in the MHL, Murashov posted a 73-30-12 record, a 2.04 goals against average, .934 save percentage and 22 shutouts. He also suited up in seven KHL games for his hometown team, Lokomotiv Yaroslavl, going 4-1-2 with one shutout.

Lindgren made his pro debut with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton in the team's 3-0 victory over the Lehigh Valley Phantoms last Saturday, Oct. 19. The 20-year-old recorded no points and two penalty minutes in the win.

Last season, Lindgren led Red Deer Rebels defensemen with 34 assists and 41 points while producing a junior career-high seven goals. In 220 career WHL games with Red Deer and the Kamloops Blazers, Lindgren amassed 24 goals and 105 assists for 129 points. Furthermore, in 38 WHL playoff games, he produced 21 points (3G-18A).

Lindgren was drafted by the Buffalo Sabres in the fourth round (106th overall) of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft.

Born in North Vancouver, British Columbia, Lindgren is the son of former NHL forward Mats Lindgren. The elder Mats skated in 387 NHL games for the Edmonton Oilers, New York Islanders and Vancouver Canucks, gathering 54 goals and 74 assists for 128 points.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's next game is tonight, Saturday, Oct. 26 against the Syracuse Crunch. Puck drop between the Penguins and Crunch is slated for 6:05 p.m. at Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza.

Season-ticket packages for the Penguins' upcoming 2024-25 season are also on sale now. Full-Season, 22-game, 12-game, Flexbook and Premium Seating plans are available by reaching out to the Penguins directly at (570) 208-7367. Individual-game tickets are also available by visiting Ticketmaster.com, the Mohegan Sun Arena Box Office or calling the Penguins' front office at (570) 208-7367.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 26, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.