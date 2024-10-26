Gylander Reassigned to Griffins, Subban Released from PTO

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Saturday reassigned goaltender Carter Gylander from the ECHL's Toledo Walleye to the Grand Rapids Griffins. In addition, the Griffins released goaltender Malcolm Subban from his professional tryout.

Gylander made his professional debut with Toledo on Oct. 20 at Bloomington, recording 38 saves in a 4-2 victory. Throughout two games with the Walleye, the 23-year-old has a 1-0-1 ledger with a 2.96 goals-against average and a .922 save percentage. Gylander served as a senior at Colgate University last year and produced a 14-14-4 record with a 2.93 goals-against average and a .901 save percentage. Throughout his four-year collegiate career from 2020-24, the Beaumont, Alberta, native logged a 46-46-13 ledger with a 2.69 GAA and a .907 save percentage in 106 outings.

Subban, the former 24th overall pick in 2012, appeared in 35 AHL games last season between Springfield and Cleveland, showing a combined 11-17-4 record with a 3.12 goals-against average and a .901 save percentage. Throughout his AHL career, Subban has an 89-78-29 ledger to go along with a 2.65 GAA and a .911 save percentage in 206 outings. The 30-year-old has also spent nine campaigns in the NHL, producing a 36-34-9 mark with a 3.10 GAA and a .898 save percentage in 87 appearances.

