Hogs Score Five Straight in Win vs. Moose

October 26, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Manitoba, MB - The IceHogs won 5-3 against the Moose Saturday afternoon in Winnipeg inside the Canada Life Centre. Manitoba and Rockford will faceoff seven more times this regular season.

Manitoba opened the scoring at the 8:24 mark of the first period. C.J. Suess beat Rockford goaltender Mitchell Weeks after an IceHogs' turnover in their own zone. After two successful IceHogs penalty kills, Manitoba snuck in a 2-0 goal with four seconds remaining in the frame. Mason Shaw deflected in an Ashton Sautner point shot to double the lead.

In the second period, Rockford battled back with three goals in the span of 4:55. Gavin Hayes poked in his first professional goal off a mad scramble in front to cut the deficit to 2-1. Minutes later, Cavan Fitzgerald blasted in his second goal from the blue line this year. Artyom Levshunov in his pro debut, picked up his first point with the primary assist on the tying goal. With Rockford on the man advantage, Cole Guttman snagged his second PPG of year courtesy of a Brett Seney goal line feed.

The IceHogs added two insurance goals in the third period. Colton Dach snatched his second of the year, by banging in a rebound to push the lead to 4-2. Forward Ryder Rolston blocked a shot in his own zone, then raced out on a breakaway and beat Manitoba's Thomas Milic to the far side. Nikita Chibrikov scored on a 5-on-3 powerplay in the final minutes to bring the Moose back within two goals. Mitchell Weeks earned his first win of the year and stopped 29 shots.

Rockford is back in action Sunday, October 27th as the road trip continues in Manitoba. The IceHogs and Moose meet for the second time in 24 hours and drop the puck at 2:00pm ET.

The IceHogs are back home inside the BMO Center on Saturday, November 2nd to host the Chicago Wolves. It's "Day of the Dead Night" in Rockford with a "Hammy Sugar Skull Bobblehead" Giveaway and Jersey Auction. Click here for tickets.

