Syracuse Crunch Loan Defenseman Scott Walford to Orlando Solar Bears

October 26, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Syracuse Crunch News Release







SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch have loaned defenseman Scott Walford to the Orlando Solar Bears of the ECHL, General Manager Stacy Roest announced today.

Walford, 25, has played in two games with the Solar Bears this season recording two assists. He also appeared in both preseason games with the Crunch. He skated in five games with the Crunch last season making his AHL debut on March 22. Prior to joining the Crunch, Walford played in 20 games as an alternate captain with McGill University during 2023-24. His 24 points (4g, 20a) ranked first among defensemen that season. The 6-foot-2, 201-pound blueliner appeared in 59 career games with McGill tallying 55 points (9g, 46a) from 2021 to 2024.

Prior to his collegiate career, Walford skated in 290 career WHL games with the Saskatoon Blades and Victoria Royals from 2014 to 2020 earning 30 goals and 144 assists.

Walford was selected by the Montreal Canadiens in the third round, 68th overall, at the 2017 NHL Draft.

Single game tickets and ticket packages for the 2024-25 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), X (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch).

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 26, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.