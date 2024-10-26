Reign Fall to Firebirds, 5-2

October 26, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

The Coachella Valley Firebirds (2-2-0-0) scored three times in the first period to take a commanding lead on their way to a 5-2 defeat of the Ontario Reign (1-3-0-0) Friday night at Acrisure Arena.

Pheonix Copley was under siege in the game but managed to stop 35 of the 39 shots that came his way in the contest. While the Reign fell behind early, forwards Shawn Element and Francesco Pinelli each netted their first goals of the season to keep the team in the game.

Date: October 25, 2024

Venue: Acrisure Arena - Palm Desert, CA

1st 2nd 3rd Final ONT 0 1 1 2 CV 3 1 1 5

Shots PP ONT 30 0/4 CV 40 0/5

Three Stars -

1. Ryan Winterton (CV)

2. Jacob Melanson (CV)

3. Jani Nyman (CV)

W: Ales Stezka

L: Pheonix Copley

