Comets Fall Short against Rocket, 4-3

October 26, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Utica Comets News Release







Utica, NY. - After coming up a goal short in the previous night's game on the road, the Utica Comets stepped onto the ice at home inside the Adirondack Bank Center on Saturday night against the same opponent they lost to a night earlier, the Laval Rocket. Looking for redemption and their first win of the season, the Comets stormed onto the ice in front of a roaring home crowd as they tried to do whatever they could to achieve the season's first victory. As the previous night, the Comets put up a great fight in the final period trying to tie the game but couldn't get the goal they needed. In the end, the game ended in the same score as the previous game with the Comets on the short end of a 4-3 decision.

In the opening period, the Comets scored first, and it was on the powerplay. Nolan Foote took a pass from Justin Dowling and sent the puck through traffic and into the Laval goal past Connor Hughes for his first goal of the season at 12:53. The Rocket managed the next two goals of the period. The first was a shot by William Trudeau that was deflected by Luke Tuch and into the Comets goal at 15:14. This goal tied the game, and the Rocket then took the lead after Joshua Roy pounced on a Comets turnover 16:59 and wristed a shot by Isaac Poulter. The period ended with the Comets trailing, 2-1.

The Comets tied the game in the middle after Adam Beckman, the newest member of the team, fired a shot that beat the Rocket goaltender at 6:05. It was his first of the season and it was assisted by Nolan Foote and Seamus Casey. The Crunch managed the next two goals of the game after Jared Davidson and Luke Tuch found the back of the net to bring their team to a two-goal advantage at 10:57 and 12:10 respectively. The last goal spelled the end of the night for Isaac Poulter. But, the Comets weren't done punching back and it was Nolan Foote going to work again after he perfectly deflected the shot of defenseman Nick DeSimone at 13:52. Beckman added another point on the secondary assist and the game was a 4-3 lead for Laval after forty minutes.

The third period unfortunately for the Comets didn't result in a goal for the team so, the outcome was a 4-3 loss as the season continued without a victory in six games played.

The Comets back on the road against Laval on Wednesday night followed by back-to-back home games against the Rochester Americans taking place on Friday and Saturday night at the Adirondack Bank Center at 7:00 PM on November 1st and 2nd at 7:00 PM. To purchase tickets, please visit uticacomets.com/tickets.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 26, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.