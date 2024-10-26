Wolves Drop 5-1 Decision to Admirals

October 26, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

ROSEMONT, Ill.-The Chicago Wolves took the ice for the second of back-to-back games against the Milwaukee Admirals on Saturday night at Allstate Arena.

Joakim Ryan scored for the Wolves but it wasn't enough as the Admirals skated to a 5-1 victory to sweep the two-game weekend set between the Central Division rivals.

Joakim Kemell had three goals and two assists and Kieffer Bellows scored twice and added an assist to propel Milwaukee to its sixth win in a row.

The Admirals raced to 3-0 advantage after one period off the strength of two goals from Kemell and another from Bellows.

In the second, the Wolves got on the board when Ryan pounced on a rebound off a Scott Morrow shot and blasted a one-timer from inside the left circle past Milwaukee goaltender Matthew Murray to the glove side. Morrow had the lone assist on Ryan's first goal of the season.

The Admirals answered right back to make it 4-1 on Bellows' second of the game.

Kemell capped the scoring with a power-play goal midway through the third period.

Yaniv Perets (15 saves) suffered the loss in goal for the Wolves while Murray (32 saves) earned the win for the Admirals.

Chicago dropped to 1-3-1-0 on the season while Milwaukee moved to 6-1-0-0.

Next up: The Wolves host the Iowa Wild on Tuesday (11 a.m.) at Allstate Arena.

