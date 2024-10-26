Wolves Drop 5-1 Decision to Admirals
October 26, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Chicago Wolves News Release
ROSEMONT, Ill.-The Chicago Wolves took the ice for the second of back-to-back games against the Milwaukee Admirals on Saturday night at Allstate Arena.
Joakim Ryan scored for the Wolves but it wasn't enough as the Admirals skated to a 5-1 victory to sweep the two-game weekend set between the Central Division rivals.
Joakim Kemell had three goals and two assists and Kieffer Bellows scored twice and added an assist to propel Milwaukee to its sixth win in a row.
The Admirals raced to 3-0 advantage after one period off the strength of two goals from Kemell and another from Bellows.
In the second, the Wolves got on the board when Ryan pounced on a rebound off a Scott Morrow shot and blasted a one-timer from inside the left circle past Milwaukee goaltender Matthew Murray to the glove side. Morrow had the lone assist on Ryan's first goal of the season.
The Admirals answered right back to make it 4-1 on Bellows' second of the game.
Kemell capped the scoring with a power-play goal midway through the third period.
Yaniv Perets (15 saves) suffered the loss in goal for the Wolves while Murray (32 saves) earned the win for the Admirals.
Chicago dropped to 1-3-1-0 on the season while Milwaukee moved to 6-1-0-0.
Next up: The Wolves host the Iowa Wild on Tuesday (11 a.m.) at Allstate Arena.
##WEARETHEWOLVES
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from October 26, 2024
- Helenius Nets Shootout Winner, Amerks Top Cleveland, 5-4 - Rochester Americans
- Iowa Battles Back to Earn Point, Falls 3-2 in Overtime to Texas - Iowa Wild
- Amadeus Lombardi's Career Night Lifts Griffins Past Phantoms, 5-2. - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Monsters Pick up Point in 5-4 Shootout Loss to Amerks - Cleveland Monsters
- Merilainen Masterful as B-Sens Hand Marlies First Loss of the Season - Belleville Senators
- Wolves Drop 5-1 Decision to Admirals - Chicago Wolves
- Admirals Earn Sixth Straight Win - Milwaukee Admirals
- Bears Rally to Top T-Birds, 6-2 - Hershey Bears
- Abols Scores Again But Griffs Take Series Opener - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- T-Birds' Early Burst Undone by Bears' Special Teams - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Penguins, Jarry Rebound to Beat Crunch, 3-2 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Comets Fall Short against Rocket, 4-3 - Utica Comets
- Penalty Kill Betrays Islanders in 5-2 Setback - Bridgeport Islanders
- Wranglers on a Six Game Win Streak - Calgary Wranglers
- Checkers Score Four Power-Play Goals in 5-2 Win over Bridgeport - Charlotte Checkers
- Syracuse Crunch Fall to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, 3-2 - Syracuse Crunch
- Moose Succumb to Rockford - Manitoba Moose
- Hogs Score Five Straight in Win vs. Moose - Rockford IceHogs
- Game #6 Preview: Tucson Roadrunners vs Bakersfield Condors - Tucson Roadrunners
- Sergei Murashov, Mats Lindgren Reassigned to Wheeling - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Sugar Skull Bobbleheads, Specialty Jersey Auction Highlight IceHogs Day of the Dead Night - Rockford IceHogs
- Gylander Reassigned to Griffins, Subban Released from PTO - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Wolf Pack Loan Siedem and Mccarthy to Bloomington Bison - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Game Preview: Condors at Tucson, 7 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- Syracuse Crunch Loan Defenseman Scott Walford to Orlando Solar Bears - Syracuse Crunch
- Game Preview: Bears at Thunderbirds, 7:05 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- IceHogs Face-Off with Moose up North - Rockford IceHogs
- Gulls Fall, 3-1, to Canucks - San Diego Gulls
- Roadrunners Defeat Condors 5-3 for First Home Win of the Season - Tucson Roadrunners
- Five Different Goal Scorers Lead Firebirds to 5-2 Win Over Reign - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Reign Fall to Firebirds, 5-2 - Ontario Reign
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.