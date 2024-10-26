Iowa Battles Back to Earn Point, Falls 3-2 in Overtime to Texas

October 26, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Iowa Wild fought back to tie Saturday's contest against the Texas Stars with a late goal and earned the team's first point of the season before falling 3-2 in overtime. Reese Johnson and Ben Jones scored for the Wild.

Cameron Hughes knocked a backdoor feed from Curtis McKenzie behind Jesper Wallstedt (33 saves) at 6:56 of the first period to give Texas a 1-0 lead.

Each team posted 12 shots in the opening 20 minutes.

Iowa tied the game 9:21 into the middle frame. After Jones sent the puck in behind the net for Devin Shore, Shore found Johnson in front with a no-look pass for a forehand finish past Magnus Hellberg (39 saves).

The Wild outshot the Stars 27-20 through two periods.

Alex Petrovic blasted a one-timer past Wallstedt from the left point 2:33 into the third.

Jones and the Wild forced overtime with Wallstedt pulled in favor of the extra attacker with 51 seconds to play. After Brendan Gaunce and Travis Boyd combined to send the puck in on goal, Jones pushed it under Hellberg from close range and tied the score at 2-2.

Christian Kyrou earned Texas the extra point with a wrister from the right circle at 3:55 of overtime.

Iowa outshot Texas 41-36. The Wild finished 0-for-4 with the man advantage and held Texas scoreless on six power plays.

Iowa wraps up a three-game road swing on Tuesday, Oct. 29 at 11 a.m. against the Chicago Wolves.

