Five Different Goal Scorers Lead Firebirds to 5-2 Win Over Reign

October 26, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Coachella Valley Firebirds News Release







The Coachella Valley Firebirds defeated the Ontario Reign on Friday night by the final score 5-2. Five different players found the back of the net to help give the Firebirds their second win of the season. Ales Stezka stopped 28 of 30 Reign shots to collect his first victory of the year. 8,341 were in attendance for the Firebirds' Dia De Los Muertos Night, presented by Estrella Jalisco.

QUICK NOTES

For the second straight game, the Firebirds scored three goals in the opening period - Max McCormick netted his first goal of the season just 35 seconds into the game (assists: Ben Meyers and John Hayden). Jacob Melanson collected his second goal in as many games at 12:58 (assists: Eduard Sale and Ty Nelson). Ryan Winterton beat Ontario netminder Pheonix Copley on a shorthanded breakaway to notch his first goal of 2024-25 (assist: Max Lajoie).

The Firebirds outshot the Reign 19-9 in the first period.

After Ontario found the back of the net on a Shawn Element goal, Jani Nyman regained Coachella Valley's three goal lead in the final minute fo the second period with his first of the season (assists: Lleyton Roed and Cale Fleury)

The Reign responded on a goal from Francisco Pinelli at 8:27 of the third period to make it 4-2.

Logan Morrison recorded his first of the season as he sealed the win with an empty net goal (assists: Hayden and Gustav Olofsson).

The Firebirds finished 0-for-5 on the powerplay and 4-for-4 on the penalty kill.

Coachella Valley outshot Ontario 40-30.

With the win, the Firebirds move to 2-2-0-0 on the season.

Read the game's full box score HERE.

The Firebirds hit the road for six straight games on the road, starting against the San Jose Barracuda this Wednesday at Tech CU Arena. Puck drop is set for 7pm.

