Monsters Pick up Point in 5-4 Shootout Loss to Amerks

October 26, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Cleveland Monsters News Release







CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters fell to the Rochester Americans 5-4 in a shootout on Saturday night at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. 14,425 fans packed Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse marking the second largest home opener in Monsters franchise history behind the inaugural game in 2007. With the shootout loss, the Monsters are now 2-3-0-1 and currently in sixth place in the AHL's North Division standings.

Rochester's Brett Murray converted on the power play at 10:58 of the first period, but Trey Fix-Wolansky responded with a tally at 11:20 assisted by James Malatesta and Luca Del Bel Belluz to tie the game. The Amerks scored a goal from Lukas Rousek at 19:01 leaving the Monsters trailing 2-1 after 20 minutes. The back-and-forth continued into the middle frame starting when Roman Ahcan recorded a unassisted shorthanded marker at 5:21. Corson Ceulemans notched his first tally of the season at 11:23 off feeds from Fix-Wolansky and Stanislav Svozil, but Rochester finished the period with goals from Mason Jobst at 11:30 and Tyson Kozak at 18:05 sending Cleveland to the final intermission down 4-3. Luca Del Bel Belluz evened the score after a power-play tally at 5:30 with helpers from Svozil and Hunter McKown forcing the game into extra time. Following a scoreless overtime, the Monsters fell after six rounds in a shootout to a final score of 5-4.

Cleveland's Jet Greaves made 40 saves in defeat while Rochester's Michael Houser stopped 38 shots for the win.

The Monsters welcome the Toronto Marlies on Friday, November 2, at 7:00 p.m. at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. Follow the games with full coverage on Rock Entertainment Sports Network, Fox Sports Radio 1350 The Gambler, AHLTV on FloHockey and the Monsters Hockey Network.

Stay up to date on all Monsters news with the Monsters Mobile App presented by University Hospitals available to download at the Apple Store or Google Play Store. Be sure to follow the Monsters on X, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

Scoring:

1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final

CLE 1 2 1 0 0 4

ROC 2 2 0 0 1 5

Shots/Special Teams:

Shots PP PK PIM

CLE 42 1/3 2/3 6 min / 3 inf

ROC 45 1/3 2/3 6 min / 3 inf

Goaltenders:

Goaltender Outcome Saves GA SOG-S Record

CLE Greaves OT 40 4 2-6 0-2-1

ROC Houser W 38 4 1-6 3-1-0

Cleveland Record: 2-3-0-1, 6th North Division

Rochester Record: 3-3-0-0, 5th North Division

GAME SHEET - GAME PHOTOS - GAME HIGHLIGHTS*

*Game highlights will appear as soon as possible following video processing.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 26, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.