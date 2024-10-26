Gulls Fall, 3-1, to Canucks

October 26, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

The San Diego Gulls opened their four-game road trip with a 3-1 loss to the Abbotsford Canucks Friday night.

Yegor Sidorov netted his third goal in the past two games to open the scoring. He has points in three straight games (3-1=4). Among rookie AHL skaters, his three goals rank tied for third.

Judd Caulfield collected an assist for the second straight game, giving him two on the season (0-2=2).

Calle Clang stopped 35-of-38 shots.

The Gulls will face the Canucks at Abbotsford Centre in the second game of back-to-back contests tomorrow night (7 p.m. PDT).

POSTGAME QUOTES

SAN DIEGO GULLS

Center Ryan Carpenter

On what to take from tonight's loss

Maybe not much. We'll have to look at the film and go over clips tomorrow. Just kind of disappointing, starting with myself. [We had] a chance to respond after a bad second period and we didn't really have much push in the third. I thought the first was OK. [ Calle Clang ] played good for us again. Could've been a worse score tonight if he didn't make some really good saves for us. I felt like most guys tonight didn't have their best, myself included. Just unacceptable.

On tomorrow's game against Abbotsford

We might still be dwelling on this right now and trying to think about it, but it's a quick turnaround. That's the nice thing about this trip. We have no choice. With the way we played tonight, we have to come out with a response tomorrow.

On the personnel matchup with Abbotsford

They work hard. They put pucks behind you and they forecheck well. They gap up on you. They defend hard and that's how we want to play too. They did a better job of that tonight and that was the outcome.

Head coach Matt McIlvane

On tonight's loss to Abbotsford

We didn't look ready to play from the very first shift. We blew faceoff coverage in our zone and ice the puck twice and then we were able to bounce back, have a couple of sustained good shifts together and get on the board. Then from there, we take a tough penalty in the offensive zone that gives them the power play. As often happens when you take bad penalties, they get on the board. Really, from that point in the game onward, we struggled to find anything, any semblance of the play that we've seen from our group. Second period was totally outplayed and in the third there was some sort of push, but it wasn't enough. They were simply quicker than us, more aggressive than us, on top of us, and we didn't have our game.

On Calle Clang

He was excellent. He gave us a chance. The only reason it's close and we're playing with the goalie out at the end of the game is Calle.

On Yegor Sidorov

He's hungry to score constantly, and it's good he gets to that puck and finds a way to get it in. He had other good chances as well, but he skated, it's certainly good on him for getting on the board.

On being ready for tomorrow's game against Abbotsford

I think there's certainly some tactical stuff that we can look at, but I think there's a lot that's will, and what's inside of us because that, that we can't be happy with, and that's where it starts.

