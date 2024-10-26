Syracuse Crunch Fall to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, 3-2

October 26, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch fell to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, 3-2, tonight at Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza.

The loss moves the Crunch to 4-3-0-0 on the season and 1-1-0-0 in the four-game season series against the Penguins.

Crunch goaltender Matt Tomkins stopped 24-of-27 shots. Tristan Jarry recorded the win blocking 32-of-34 shots in net for the Penguins. The Syracuse power play was held scoreless on four opportunities, while Wilkes-Barre/Scranton went 2-for-6.

After a scoreless first period, the Penguins broke the stalemate 5:09 into the middle frame. Emil Bemström threw a cross-zone feed for Sam Poulin to snipe a shot from the top of the left circle. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton doubled their lead with a power-play goal four minutes later when Mac Hollowell passed down towards the goal line for Avery Hayes to redirect the puck into the back of the net. The Crunch responded at 11:58 and came back within one. Gabriel Szturc won the draw in the right circle and sent the puck back for Steven Santini to score with a slap shot from the right point. It remained 2-1 until the Penguins tallied another power-play with just one second remaining in the period. Bemström fired a wrister from the high slot that was blocked by Declan Carlile, but the rebound kicked out for Tristan Broz to send in from the top of the right circle.

Syracuse scored just 1:21 into the third period to come back within one for the second time. Niko Huuhtanen chased the puck down in the corner and centered it for Gemel Smith to redirect past Jarry from in front of the crease. The Crunch were unable to catch the Penguins and eventually fell in in the second game of the home-and-home series.

The Crunch return home to host the Hartford Wolf Pack on Friday.

Crunchables: The Crunch held the Penguins scoreless through 85:09 during the weekend's home-and-home series...Gabriel Szturc has five points in the last three games (5a)...Steven Santini scored his first Crunch goal tonight...Gemel Smith scored his 100th AHL goal tonight.

