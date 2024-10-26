Game Preview: Bears at Thunderbirds, 7:05 p.m.

(Springfield, MA) - The Hershey Bears continue the 2024-25 season, presented by Penn State Health, as they play the middle game of a three-in-three tonight versus the Springfield Thunderbirds.

Hershey Bears (4-1-1-0) at Springfield Thunderbirds (2-4-0-0)

Oct. 26, 2024 | 7:05 p.m. | MassMutual Center

Referees: Liam Maaskant (45), Morgan MacPhee (43)

Linespersons: Cameron Carlson (8), Matt Heinen (38)

Broadcast Information

Voice of the Bears, Zack Fisch, and Bears media specialist Jesse Liebman on the call

TELEVISION: Antenna TV (WPMT FOX 43.2, Xfinity Ch. 247 and 1178, Verizon FiOS Ch. 463, Blue Ridge Ephrata Ch. 91, and Blue Ridge Newberry/Duncannon Ch. 88)

RADIO: WFVY-100.1 FM, Fox Sports 1460-AM, SportsRadio 98.9-FM & WOYK 1350-AM

WATCH LIVE: AHLTV on FloHockey

LISTEN LIVE: Fox Sports AM-1460 Stream

Radio pre-game coverage starts at 6:35 p.m.

LAST TIME OUT:

Hershey improved its point streak to four games (3-0-1-0) with a 2-1 win last night over the Providence Bruins at Amica Mutual Pavillion. Hunter Shepard earned the win in goal for Hershey with 38 saves as the Bears started a weekend three-in-three with a victory. After trailing 1-0, Hershey struck twice in the second period on goals by Ethen Frank at 25 seconds and Henrik Rybinski who posted his first goal of the season at 5:24. Springfield dropped a 2-1 decision on home ice last night to Grand Rapids. Matthew Peca scored the lone goal for the T-Birds who fell for a second consecutive game.

SPRINGFIELD SERIES:

Tonight is the first of four meetings between Hershey and Springfield. Last year, the Bears went 3-1-0-0 in head-to-head play, posting a 1-1-0-0 record at MassMutual Center. Among returning skaters, Pierrick Dubé led the club with three goals versus Springfield, while goaltender Hunter Shepard was 3-0 with a 1.30 goals-against average and a .955 save percentage. Since the T-Birds joined the AHL in 2016-17, the Bears are 11-5-2-1 at MassMutual Center and 27-7-3-1 overall versus their Atlantic Division foes.

KILLING IT:

Hershey's penalty kill went 4-for-4 last night in the win at Providence to improve to 88% overall through the first six games of the season. Hershey is a perfect 12-for-12 over the past three games on the kill. Tonight, they contend with Springfield's power play which is just 2-for-22 (9.1%) on the season. Last year Hershey had the top penalty kill in the league at 87.7% and in the four-game head-to-head series with Springfield, the Bears were a perfect 15-for-15 on the penalty kill.

GIBBY SMALLS:

Goaltender Mitch Gibson has joined the club from ECHL South Carolina and could see action this weekend for Hershey. The 25-year-old netminder played two games last season for the Bears going 2-0-0 with a 1.92 goals-against average and a .915 save-percentage. His last appearance was Jan. 7 in a 3-2 win over Lehigh Valley. Gibson won his lone start with South Carolina this season and posted 22 victories with the Stingrays in his first professional campaign in 2023-24. He served as the third goaltender during Hershey's run to the 2024 Calder Cup title but did not see game action.

T-BIRDS CONNECTIONS:

The Thunderbirds feature several connections to Hershey. Assistant coach Chad Wiseman skated for the Chocolate and White in the 2006-07 season, helping the club reach the Calder Cup Finals. Thunderbirds general manager Kevin Maxwell played the final two seasons of his professional career in Hershey, helping the club win the 1988 Calder Cup. Bears players Jake Massie, Mike Sgarbossa, and Chase Priskie all previously spent time with the Thunderbirds organization.

BEARS BITES:

Mike Vecchione played in his 200th game as a Bear last night in Providence...With an assist last night, Hershey forward Mike Sgarbossa needs just one helper to log his 300th career assist....Hershey's power play was held off the scoreboard last night for the first time this season as the Bears went 0-for-4 at Providence...Goaltender Hunter Shepard is now 4-0 on the season with his 38-save performance last night. He is one of three goaltenders in the AHL to start the year 4-0, joining San Jose's Yaroslav Askarov and Toronto's Artur Akhtyamov...Riley Sutter celebrated his 25th birthday yesterday...The Bears are 3-0-0-0 when Ethen Frank scores this season.

ON THIS DATE:

Oct. 26, 1996 - Hershey and Providence met up in a goaltenders duel at Hersheypark Arena, with the Bears prevailing by a 1-0 score. Hershey defenseman Eric Messier scored the lone goal of the game for the Chocolate and White, spoiling the return of Hershey legend Mitch Lamoureux who was part of the Bruins' roster. Hershey goaltender J.F. Labbe was the number one star stopping 25 shots. Labbe would go on to win the "Baz" Bastien Award as the league's top goaltender and the Les Cunningham Award as its most valuable player that season.

