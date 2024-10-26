Sugar Skull Bobbleheads, Specialty Jersey Auction Highlight IceHogs Day of the Dead Night

October 26, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

An annual fan-favorite Rockford IceHogs theme night is returning to the BMO Center next Saturday, Nov. 2 when the IceHogs host the Chicago Wolves on Day of the Dead (Dia de los Muertos) Night at 7 p.m.

Highlights of this year's event include a Hammy Sugar Skull bobblehead giveaway for the first 2,500 fans and the IceHogs players will wear Day of the Dead specialty jerseys. The jerseys will be auctioned online via DASH, along with some additional exclusive items, with a portion of the proceeds benefitting Rock Valley College's Association of Latin American Students and La Onda by way of the IceHogs Community Fund.

The jerseys,designed by Exclusive Pro Sports in Rockford, feature a new IceHogs Los Cerdos logo on the crest. The Hammy Sugar Skull logo and the jersey are highlighted by bright, vibrant colors commonly associated with Day of the Dead, along with a Mexican party banner featuring hockey and IceHogs symbols.

Other aspects of the night will include special performances by NIU Ballet Folklórico Aztlán, a Day of the Dead altar on the concourse presented by RVC ALAS and a Spanish speaking public address announcer.

Last but certainly not least, the IceHogs Team Store will be stocked with Day of the Dead apparel and collectibles, including replica jerseys, hats, pins, pucks, T-shirts, and hoodies.

Don't miss this annual festive celebration!

