Wolf Pack Loan Siedem and Mccarthy to Bloomington Bison

October 26, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Hartford Wolf Pack News Release







HARTFORD, CT - New York Rangers Assistant General Manager and Hartford Wolf Pack General Manager Ryan Martin announced today that the club has loaned defensemen Ryan Siedem and Case McCarthy to the ECHL's Bloomington Bison.

Siedem, 23, has appeared in two games with the Wolf Pack this season, recording an assist. He was credited with his first professional point on Oct. 19 against the Bridgeport Islanders.

A season ago, the native of Madison, NJ, recorded 20 points (3 g, 17 a) in 36 games with the University of Notre Dame Fighting Irish. He signed a free agent contract with the Wolf Pack on March 26. Following his agreement with the Wolf Pack, Siedem dressed in two games with the club.

McCarthy, 23, appeared in two games with the Bison during their opening weekend against the Toledo Walleye. He recorded his first career professional point, a goal, on Oct. 20.

The native of Troy, NY, dressed in two games with the Wolf Pack during the 2023-24 season. Prior to signing with the Wolf Pack on April 16, McCarthy scored nine points (4 g, 5 a) in 39 games with the Boston University Terriers. He served as captain of the club in his final season.

