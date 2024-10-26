IceHogs Face-Off with Moose up North

October 26, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Rockford, Ill - The IceHogs will travel north of the boarder for a weekend matchup with the Manitoba Moose. Both games are set for a 2 p.m. puck-drop. The two Central Division teams will meet eight times this season.

2024-25 Records: Rockford: 1-2-0-0, 2 points (5th Central Division)

Manitoba: 2-2-0-0, 4 points (4th Central Division)

Levshunov Arrives In Rockford: The Chicago Blackhawks 2nd overall pick in the 2024 NHL Entry draft, Artyom Levshunov arrived in Rockford earlier this week after recovering from a lower-body injury. The Zhlobin, Belarus native will travel with the IceHogs to Manitoba this weekend. Levshunov was named Freshman of the Year and Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year last season at Michigan State.

Top Rookies Contributing: With the addition of Levshunov, the IceHogs roster features seven rookies. Through the first three games, the rookies have posted eight points. Frank Nazar III currently leads Rockford in scoring with four points (2G, 2A) in the first three games of the season. Both Kevin Korchinski and Landon Slaggert have two points.

Commesso Recalled By Chicago: The Blackhawks recalled goaltender Drew Commesso late Friday afternoon. Commesso has played in 40 games for the IceHogs and has a 19-17-4 record in the AHL. This is the first time Commesso has been recalled to the Blackhawks roster. The Blackhawks also announced that Isaak Phillips has been assigned to Rockford. Phillips skated with the IceHogs in the season-opener and was named an assistant captain for the IceHogs at the beginning of the season.

IceHogs Ink Deal With WIFR: The Rockford IceHogs and WIFR-TV announced that the IceHogs will broadcast games on WIFR's 19.2, The365, during the 2024-25 season. All home games and select road games will be broadcast live in the Rockford market.

IceHogs fans can catch the action locally on the following stations:

Over The Air: 19.2 HD

Comcast: 434

Rochelle Comcast: 356

Spectrum: 194

Mediacom: 102

2024-25 Head-To-Head Matchups:

The IceHogs and Moose will meet eight times this season. Oct. 26 @ Manitoba 2 p.m.

Oct. 27 @ Manitoba 2 p.m.

Nov. 15 vs. Manitoba 7 p.m.

Dec. 20 @ Manitoba 7 p.m.

Dec 22. @ Manitoba 2 p.m.

Mar. 19 vs. Manitoba 7 p.m.

Mar. 28 vs. Manitoba 7 p.m.

Mar. 29 vs Manitoba 7 p.m.

