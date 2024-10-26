Checkers Score Four Power-Play Goals in 5-2 Win over Bridgeport

The Checkers took care of business in their rematch with Bridgeport Saturday night, handing out a 5-2 shellacking to pick up the weekend sweep.

After an opening frame that ended deadlocked at one, the Checkers seized control of the game thanks to a staggering power-play eruption in the second. Wilmer Skoog and Ryan McAllister each struck on the man advantage before the first three minutes of the frame had passed, then a conversion from Kyle Criscuolo minutes later fully tilted things in the home side's favor.

Charlotte's power play wasn't finished, as Criscuolo added another early in the final frame - the fourth conversion for a Checkers' unit that would finish the night with a 50-percent success rate on the man advantage.

The Islanders would net one more later in the third, but it wasn't enough to put a dent in Charlotte's lead. The Checkers suffocated the Islanders to the tune of just 12 shots on goal, and in his second pro start Cooper Black stood tall to collect the victory for the home team.

QUOTES

Coach Geordie Kinnear on the game

We saw some growth. Last week against Cleveland I didn't like our back-to-back, and tonight, give that group a lot of credit. They had a certain focus coming to the rink today. We want to see growth, we saw some growth. Keep moving forward, enjoy the day tomorrow, a day off for them, and then back to work on Monday.

Kinnear on what is making the power play successful

It's the work. There's no real secret to it. The guys developed some chemistry, and when you get confident with it, pucks go in for you. It was obviously a difference maker, which it needs to be when it's a physical game.

Kinnear on Cooper Black

It talks about the group a little bit. When it's an important game for an individual, it's about being a great teammate and stepping up for him. I thought the guys did a great job for Cooper.

Mike Benning on getting two wins against Bridgeport

It's consistency that we're looking for. We played two games and dominate both nights. Just played our game, and it's good to see that we can do it.

Benning on the power play

Everyone is just on the same page and we're having fun. Both units are doing it, so it's great.

Benning on the feeling in the room after a 5-1-0 start

Good vibes. Good vibes.

NOTES

The Checkers' 5-1-0 start to the season ties their best ever. The 2018-19 Calder Cup team also started 5-1-0, and then won their next five ... The Checkers lead the league with a 38.7 success rate on the power play. Their four goals tonight were more than 16 AHL teams have all season. The Checkers also lead the league with four shorthanded goals ... The Checkers' three power-play goals in the second period tied a franchise record ... Benning recorded a career-high three points, all primary assists. He has five points (1g, 5a) over a three-game point streak ... Five different Checkers are averaging a point per game or better (McDonough, Criscuolo, McAllister, Asplund and Carrick) ... Carrick has a five-game point streak (2g, 4a), giving him at least one point in every game he has played this season ... ... Okuliar has four points in his last four games (2g, 2a) ... Cooper Black earned an assist on Skoog's goal, marking the Checkers' second consecutive game with a goalie assist ... The Checkers' 12 shots allowed is a new franchise record for fewest in a single game ... Checkers scratches included Zac Dalpe, Ben Steeves, Mackenzie Entwistle, Jamie Armstrong, Riese Gaber, Tobias Bjornfot, Marek Alscher and Ken Appleby.

