Game #6 Preview: Tucson Roadrunners vs Bakersfield Condors

October 26, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Tucson Roadrunners News Release







Game #5: Tucson Roadrunners (2-3-0-0) vs Bakersfield Condors (2-1-1-1)

Time: 7:00 p.m. MST, Tucson Arena, Tucson, AZ

Referees: #82 Harrison O'Pray, #24 Jack Young

Linespersons: #14 Jett Larson, #76 Gabe Lomen

After a cathartic 5-3 game one victory over the Bakersfield Condors on Friday, the Tucson Roadrunners look to secure its first sweep of the season in game two on Saturday. A win would also get the team back to .500, improve the team's position in the Pacific Division standings, and build momentum before its first trip to Canada against the Abbotsford Canucks.

Tucson handed Bakersfield its first regulation loss of the year and extended the Condors' winless streak to three games. The Roadrunners were the first team to score more than three goals in a game against Bakersfield. The Edmonton Oilers affiliate only allowed seven goals through its first four games before giving up five to Tucson.

Three things: Roadrunners goalie Matthew Villalta bounced back from an uneven performance in his last start to earn his first win of the 2024-25 season on Friday. After allowing five goals, including Texas' game-winner with 1:14 left in the game last weekend, Villalta made a season-high 39 saves. His best came in the second period against Bakersfield forward Matthew Savoie. The former first-round draft pick of the Buffalo Sabres fired a shot toward an empty net before Villalta slid across his crease to make a ridiculous glove save and rob Savoie. After a pair of losses to start the year, Villalta played to the level Roadrunner fans are accustomed to. Last season, the 25-year-old netminder set Tucson records in wins (31), games played (51), minutes (3048), and saves (1328).

Drew ended last year on a heater, including the playoffs, and has carried the same high level of play into the start of this season. After scoring two goals in his first two games last weekend, Drew put two more on the board on Friday to give him a team-high four goals in just three games. Dating back to the start of last season's late hot streak, he has nine goals, five assists, and 14 points in 14 games. Drew also got in a first-period scrap, which was the team's first fight since defenseman Montana Onyebuchi's Oct. 12 tilt against Colorado Eagles defenseman Keaton Middleton. Drew scored six minutes later, putting him an assist shy of a Gordie Howe hat trick in the first period.

Two Roadrunners made their season debuts on Friday: forwards Curtis Douglas and Sam Lipkin. Douglas' first game lasted less than 14 minutes after he was ejected for fighting Condors defenseman Josh Brown after a faceoff - a new rule in the AHL. The heavyweight scuffle came just four seconds after Drew's, and featured the tallest players on their respective teams with the 6-foot-5 Brown and 6-foot-9 Douglas. Last season, Douglas had a team-high 10 fights. Lipkin was also inserted into the lineup for the first time and played his eighth game as a Roadrunner. The 23-year-old winger joined the team late last season after the end of the University of Quinnipiac's season, skating in seven games.

What's the word?

"Awesome win. We blew two leads last weekend. So I think it was unbelievable for our group to get it done tonight."

Roadrunners leading goal scorer Hunter Drew on Friday's victory over Bakersfield

Number to Know:

40 - The Roadrunners tallied 40 shots on goal on Friday en route to scoring a season-high five goals. 20 of the shots came in the second period, which was also a season-high. Despite the volume of shots in the middle frame, it was the only period Tucson failed to find the back of the net. The Roadrunners could use a similar offensive output on Saturday against Condors goalie Collin Delia. His 0.961 save percentage is top-four in the AHL and has only allowed one goal in each of his two starts this season.

Latest Transactions: On Thursday, Oct. 24, defenseman Hudson Wilson was released from his PTO with the Tucson Roadrunners (AHL)

We're Doing It Live

Saturday's game will be broadcast live on FOX Sports 1450AM and the iHeartRadio app. Coverage begins at 6:45 p.m. with Roadrunners Warm-Up, hosted by "Voice of the Roadrunners" Jonathon Schaffer, who has all of the action from Tucson Arena. The game can also be seen on AHLtv now on Flo Hockey.

