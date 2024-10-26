Game Preview: Condors at Tucson, 7 p.m.

October 26, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

BAKERSFIELD (2-1-2, 6pts) @ TUCSON (2-3-0, 4pts), 7 p.m.

The Condors look to split the weekend series in Tucson

TUCSON CONVENTION CENTER, TUCSON, ARIZONA

Puck drop: 7 p.m.

GAME PREVIEW presented by Rodriguez & Associates

The Condors look to split the weekend series with the Roadrunners.

LOOKING BACK

Bakersfield surrendered goals on the first and final shift of the first period and fell 5-3 last night. Seth Griffith and Ben Gleason scored 29 seconds apart in the third period to level the score, but Egor Sokolov scored twice to secure the win for the Roadrunners

A RARITY IN SOUTHERN ARIZONA

Despite the loss last night, the season series between the Condors and Roadrunners has largely tilted in Bakersfield's favor. Since 2018, the Condors are 23-9-4 (.794%) overall and own a 13-4-3 (.725%) in Tucson over that span. Overall, the Condors are 16-7-5 (.660%) in Southern Arizona.

BEN'S ON THE BOARD

Gleason's goal last night was his first of the season. Last year, the Michigan native scored a career-high 10 goals

EARLY DEALING

Tonight's expected starter, Collin Delia, sits fourth in the AHL with a 0.96 goals-against average through two starts. He has stopped 49 of 51 shots (.961 sv%) on the season.

LOVE THE DRAKE

Drake Caggiula had a goal and assist last night. His shorthanded goal was his first as a Condor and the fourth of his AHL career (112 games). He had three with Wilkes-Barre in 2022-23.

ROBY'S READY

Roby Jarventie was assigned to the Condors by Edmonton last night and should be an option to make his season debut next weekend at home. Injured since January 10, the Finnish forward has 86 points (39g-48a) in 136 AHL games with Belleville.

FIRE 'EM

Last night's 41 shots were a season high for the Condors.

TAKING A PEEK AT TUCSON

Hunter Drew scored twice last night for the Roadrunners, who picked up their first home win of the season. He has four goals on the season already through three games after notching 10 in 37 games last year.

UP NEXT

Bakersfield's next home games come against Coachella Valley on Friday, Nov. 1 ($3 Beer Friday/ZOOperstars!) and Saturday Nov. 2 (Patriotic Night). The fun starts at just $15.

