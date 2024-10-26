Amadeus Lombardi's Career Night Lifts Griffins Past Phantoms, 5-2.
October 26, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Grand Rapids Griffins News Release
Grand Rapids Griffins' Amadeus Lombardi in action
(Grand Rapids Griffins, Credit: Lehigh Valley Phantoms)
ALLENTOWN, Pa. -- Two goals and an assist from Amadeus Lombardi led the way to a season-high scoring output in the Grand Rapids Griffins' 5-2 victory in their first-ever trip to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms on Saturday at the PPL Center.
The Griffins' 5-1-0-0 record is tied for the best start in franchise history alongside the 2000-01 season. The eight goals allowed by Grand Rapids over the first six games are the fewest in franchise history, as their previous low came in 2004-05 when they allowed nine. In addition to Lombardi's career-high three points, Dominik Shine matched his output with three of his own (1-2-3) and Joe Snively posted two assists. Cross Hanas and William Lagesson both scored their first goals of the year, while Tory Dello, Shai Buium, and Antti Tuomisto all tallied their first points of the campaign.
The Griffins hadn't scored in the first frame all season until Shine put Grand Rapids on the board during a power play at 16:14. Lombardi fired in a shot from the left circle that bounced off Cal Petersen over to Shine who put the Griffins on top, 1-0. Hanas kept the pressure on with his first goal of the season at 17:25. After Dello hit a shot toward the goal, the rebound deflected off Petersen and Hanas shoved the puck in.
The Phantoms quickly shortened the lead when Rodrigo Abols tipped a shot over Sebastian Cossa's outstretched glove just 1:16 into the second period. Grand Rapids regained its two-goal advantage at 9:12 when Lombardi scored his third goal of the season to make the score 3-1. Lombardi and Shine found themselves out in front of Phantom defenders, and a few back-and-forth passes between the two resulted in Lombardi tucking the puck up under the crossbar.
Lehigh Valley came back within one when Anthony Richard scored at 16:23. Olle Lycksell sent a pass from behind the Griffins' goal to Richard who sent the puck over Cossa's right shoulder to make it 3-2. However, Grand Rapids extended the lead once again with 2:58 remaining in the second thanks to Lagesson's first as a Griffin. Austin Watson collected the puck and found Lagesson above the top right circle and he buried his opportunity.
Lombardi put the Griffins up 5-2 during a power play at 3:34 in the final period with his second goal of the night. Tuomisto passed the disc to Lombardi who worked around a Phantoms' defender and slapped the puck inside the right goalpost. Lehigh Valley attempted to get back on the scoreboard, but Cossa and the Griffins' defense held strong to skate away with the 5-2 win.
Notes *Lombardi has four goals and five points (4-1-5) in his last three outings. *Carson Bantle made his AHL debut. *The Griffins are on a four-game win streak overall and a two-game win streak on the road. *Grand Rapids will conclude its three games in three days tomorrow with a rematch against Lehigh Valley.
Box Score
Grand Rapids 2 2 1 - 5
Lehigh Valley 0 2 0 - 2
1st Period-1, Grand Rapids, Shine 2 (Lombardi, Snively), 16:14 (PP). 2, Grand Rapids, Hanas 1 (Dello, Buium), 17:25. Penalties-served by Brown Lv (bench minor), 0:32; Gardner Lv (holding), 15:38.
2nd Period-3, Lehigh Valley, Abols 2 (Samson, Tuomaala), 1:16. 4, Grand Rapids, Lombardi 3 (Shine, Snively), 9:12. 5, Lehigh Valley, Richard 2 (Lycksell, Gardner), 16:23. 6, Grand Rapids, Lagesson 1 (Watson, Danielson), 17:02. Penalties-Watson Gr (fighting), 3:05; McDonald Lv (fighting), 3:05; Samson Lv (hooking), 4:03; Snively Gr (hooking), 4:43.
3rd Period-7, Grand Rapids, Lombardi 4 (Tuomisto, Shine), 3:34 (PP). Penalties-Wilson Lv (elbowing), 2:44; Ginning Lv (tripping), 3:47; Hanas Gr (roughing), 8:30; Belpedio Lv (roughing), 8:30; McDonald Lv (roughing), 8:30.
Shots on Goal-Grand Rapids 9-7-6-22. Lehigh Valley 8-16-9-33.
Power Play Opportunities-Grand Rapids 2 / 6; Lehigh Valley 0 / 1.
Goalies-Grand Rapids, Cossa 4-1-0 (33 shots-31 saves). Lehigh Valley, Petersen 0-1-0 (22 shots-17 saves).
A-5,323
Three Stars
1. GR Lombardi (two goals, assist); 2. GR Shine (goal, two assists); 3. GR Lagesson (goal)
Record/Next Game
Grand Rapids: 5-1-0-0 (10 pts.) / Sun., Oct. 27 at Lehigh Valley 3:05 p.m.
Lehigh Valley: 1-3-1-0 (3 pts.) / Sun., Oct. 27 vs. Grand Rapids 3:05 p.m.
Images from this story
|
