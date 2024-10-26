Admirals Earn Sixth Straight Win
October 26, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Milwaukee Admirals News Release
Rosemont, IL-- Joakim Kemell scored three goals and added two assists to lead the Milwaukee Admirals to a 5-1 win over the Chicago Wolves Saturday at Allstate Arena.
The Admirals have won six straight games and are 3-0 against the Wolves this season. Milwaukee (6-1-0-0) is in first place in the Central Division.
Kemell is already the third Admirals player to post a four-point (or better) game this season (in just seven games). Cal O'Reilly had four points at Chicago Oct. 12 and Vinnie Hinostroza had four points at Rockford Oct. 18.
It was the most points for an Admirals player in a road game since Trevor Murphy posted six points at Bakersfield Feb. 5, 2016.
The Admirals needed strong goaltending from Matt Murray right from the get-go, and he provided it. Murray thwarted several point-blank Wolves chances to keep Chicago off the board, particularly early in the first frame. Murray finished with 11 saves in the opening frame, and 32 in the game. Then, the Admirals got the offense going.
Milwaukee's first goal came at 9:17 of the first period. Kieffer Bellows received a pass from Kemell, carried to the left circle and snapped a shot through the legs of Wolves goalie Yaniv Perets for his second goal of the year. Kemell and Adam Wilsby earned the assists.
Kemell scored his first of the game at 10:56 of the first stanza. Luke Prokop held the zone at the right point and fed a pass to Kemell in the slot. Kemell whipped a shot past Perets for his second goal of the campaign.
Kemell scored again at 19:18 of the first when he converted a 2-on-1 break off a feed from Navrin Mutter. Mutter's pass from the left face-off dot was tapped in from the front of the goal by Kemell for his third tally of the season.
Chicago got on the board at 12:54 of the second period when Joakim Ryan scooped a loose puck in the left circle and blasted a shot past Murray for his first of the season.
The Ads, however, reclaimed the three-goal cushion just :34 later. Fedor Svechkov entered the offensive zone, held off a defender, and fed a pass to Bellows. Bellows snapped a shot through the legs of Perets for his second goal of the contest and third goal of the season at 13:28. Kemell was also awarded an assist on the marker, his fourth point of the game.
Kemell completed the hat trick with a slap shot from the left circle at 10:14 of the third period. Milwaukee had a two-man advantage. Vinnie Hinostroza and Bellows earned the assists.
Milwaukee finished with 20 shots on goal.
The Admirals will play the next two games on the road, at Manitoba, Nov. 1 and 2. Milwaukee hosts Chicago Sat., Nov. 9 at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from October 26, 2024
- Helenius Nets Shootout Winner, Amerks Top Cleveland, 5-4 - Rochester Americans
- Iowa Battles Back to Earn Point, Falls 3-2 in Overtime to Texas - Iowa Wild
- Amadeus Lombardi's Career Night Lifts Griffins Past Phantoms, 5-2. - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Monsters Pick up Point in 5-4 Shootout Loss to Amerks - Cleveland Monsters
- Merilainen Masterful as B-Sens Hand Marlies First Loss of the Season - Belleville Senators
- Wolves Drop 5-1 Decision to Admirals - Chicago Wolves
- Admirals Earn Sixth Straight Win - Milwaukee Admirals
- Bears Rally to Top T-Birds, 6-2 - Hershey Bears
- Abols Scores Again But Griffs Take Series Opener - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- T-Birds' Early Burst Undone by Bears' Special Teams - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Penguins, Jarry Rebound to Beat Crunch, 3-2 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Comets Fall Short against Rocket, 4-3 - Utica Comets
- Penalty Kill Betrays Islanders in 5-2 Setback - Bridgeport Islanders
- Wranglers on a Six Game Win Streak - Calgary Wranglers
- Checkers Score Four Power-Play Goals in 5-2 Win over Bridgeport - Charlotte Checkers
- Syracuse Crunch Fall to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, 3-2 - Syracuse Crunch
- Moose Succumb to Rockford - Manitoba Moose
- Hogs Score Five Straight in Win vs. Moose - Rockford IceHogs
- Game #6 Preview: Tucson Roadrunners vs Bakersfield Condors - Tucson Roadrunners
- Sergei Murashov, Mats Lindgren Reassigned to Wheeling - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Sugar Skull Bobbleheads, Specialty Jersey Auction Highlight IceHogs Day of the Dead Night - Rockford IceHogs
- Gylander Reassigned to Griffins, Subban Released from PTO - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Wolf Pack Loan Siedem and Mccarthy to Bloomington Bison - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Game Preview: Condors at Tucson, 7 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- Syracuse Crunch Loan Defenseman Scott Walford to Orlando Solar Bears - Syracuse Crunch
- Game Preview: Bears at Thunderbirds, 7:05 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- IceHogs Face-Off with Moose up North - Rockford IceHogs
- Gulls Fall, 3-1, to Canucks - San Diego Gulls
- Roadrunners Defeat Condors 5-3 for First Home Win of the Season - Tucson Roadrunners
- Five Different Goal Scorers Lead Firebirds to 5-2 Win Over Reign - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Reign Fall to Firebirds, 5-2 - Ontario Reign
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Milwaukee Admirals Stories
- Admirals Earn Sixth Straight Win
- Admirals Earn Fifth Straight Win
- Ads Top Wild for Fourth Straight Win
- L'Heureux Recalled by Predators
- Ads Take Home Opener Over IceHogs