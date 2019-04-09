Moose Sign Kamerin Nault

Winnipeg - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club announced today the team has signed forward Kamerin Nault to a professional tryout.

Nault, 23, has 21 points (12G, 9A) in his first 20 professional games while skating with the ECHL's Greenville Swamp Rabbits. Prior to joining Greenville this season, the Winnipeg, Man. product posted five points (3G, 2A) in nine games for the University of Manitoba Bisons. During three seasons with the Bisons, Nault totaled 26 points (16G, 10A) in 46 games. Before his time at the U of M, Nault racked up 203 points (98G, 105A) in 208 games with the Winnipeg Blues of the MJHL.

Kamerin Nault

Forward

Born Sept. 7, 1995 -- Winnipeg, Man.

Height 6.02 -- Weight 194

