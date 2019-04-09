Coyotes Assign Garland to Tucson

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - Arizona Coyotes President of Hockey Operations and General Manager John Chayka announced today that the Coyotes have assigned forward Conor Garland to the Tucson Roadrunners, the club's American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate.

The 23-year-old Garland registered 13-5-18 and 12 penalty minutes (PIM) in 47 games with the Coyotes. His 13 goals were the eighth-most and his .28 goals/game average was the third-highest among all NHL rookies. He also scored four power-play goals which was tied for fourth on the team.

The 5-foot-10, 170-pound native of Scituate, MA collected 8-11-19 and has 20 PIM in 18 games with Tucson this season. Garland has recorded 21-39-60 and 97 PIM in 128 career games with the Roadrunners.

Garland was originally drafted by the Coyotes in the fifth round (123rd overall) in the 2015 Entry Draft.

