Admirals Winning Streak Ends at 8

Milwaukee, WI - The Admirals saw their eight-game winning-streak come to an end, but still earned an important point in their playoff push as they dropped a 4-3 overtime decision to the Rockford IceHogs on Tuesday night at Panther Arena.

With the OT point the Ads magic number to clinch a berth in the Calder Cup Playoffs sits at just four with two games remaining in the regular season: Saturday vs. Grand Rapids and Sunday at Rockford.

Milwaukee's point streak is now at 12 games (9-0-2-1), their longest streak since a 13-game streak back in March/April of 2016.

It took the IceHogs just 40 seconds to take a 1-0 lead when Reese Johnson won a face-off back to Luke Johnson and he clanged a shot off the post and in to the Milwaukee net.

The Admirals leveled the score courtesy of Cole Schneider's third goal in the past two games. Stationed just to the right of Rockford goalie Collin Delia, Schneider deflected a rocket of a shot by Eeli Tolvanen to make it 1-1 at 4:10.

Anthony Richard gave Milwaukee their first advantage of the night when his wrist shot from the right dot snuck by Delia shortside with just under eight minutes to play in the opening stanza. It was Richard's team-leading 24th goal of the season.

Milwaukee would grab a two-goal lead at the 8:08 mark of the second when Justin Kirkland's shot from the blue line snuck through traffic and past Delia, who was being screened by Ads forward Mathieu Olivier.

However, the IceHogs scored the final three goals of the game beginning with Lucas Carlsson's ninth of the season at 12:43 of the second period and then a pair of goals from Dylan Sikura. Sikura tied the game 4:38 into the final frame and then his wrister over the shoulder of Ads goalie Troy Grosenick with 1:39 to go in overtime won the game for Rockford.

The Admirals will wrap up the home portion of their schedule when they play host to the Grand Rapids Griffins at 6 pm on Saturday before heading to Rockford on Sunday evening to finish up the regular season.

