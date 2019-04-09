Game Preview: Phantoms at Bears, 7 p.m.

April 9, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release





(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears and Lehigh Valley Phantoms will take battle for the 12th and final time this season. The Bears have won five of the last six meetings against the Phantoms, after losing four of the first five match ups.

Hershey Bears (40-25-3-4) vs Lehigh Valley Phantoms (36-30-4-3)

April 9, 2019 | 7 PM | Game 73 | Giant Center

Referees: Olivier Gouin (54), Peter MacDougall (45)

Linesmen: Bill Lyon (27), Tommy George (61)

Tonight's Promotions:

Penn State Health Fan Clappers

Ticket Information: http://www.hersheybears.com/tickets/single-game.php

Broadcast Information (Pre-game 6:30 p.m.)

RADIO: WQIC-100.1 FM, WOYK 1350-AM, Fox Sports 1460-AM, Voice of the Bears Zack Fisch, Mitch Lamourex and Jim Jones on the call.

LISTEN LIVE: Fox Sports AM-1460 Stream, Caps Radio 24/7

WATCH LIVE: AHLTV

ATLANTIC DIVISION STANDINGS

LAST TIME OUT:

The Hershey Bears return to home ice after four straight games on the road, concluding last Saturday in Laval. Hershey dropped a 5-2 decision to the Rocket at Place Bell after yielding four goals in the final period. Steve Whitney and Maximilian Kammerer were the lone goal scorers for the Chocolate and White. The defeat marked the first time the Bears fell to the Rocket in franchise history since the team's inception last season. Lehigh Valley returns to action after trampling the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, 10-6, last Sunday. Carsen Twarynski and Chris Conner both scored two goals for the Phantoms, and the team hung 10 goals on an opponent for the first time in franchise history.

THANK YOU, "X":

After a one-year hiatus, the Hershey Bears will return to the Calder Cup Playoffs after clinching a playoff berth last Sunday. The clincher came thanks to out of town help from an unlikely source. Hershey's rival and tonight's opponent, Lehigh Valley, helped the Bears clinch a playoff berth by beating the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins in consecutive nights on Saturday and Sunday. The idol Bears officially clinched on Sunday evening when the Phantoms 10-6 win over Wilkes-Barre/Scranton went final.

MAXIMILIAN'S MOVES:

Bears forward Maximilian Kammerer has points in three straight games (two goals, one assist) dating back to Mar. 24 at Cleveland, and into the Canadian road trip. The Bears fired 39 shots on Monsters goaltender Brad Thiessen on Mar. 24, but only Kammerer found the back of the net for the Chocolate and White at 2:50 of the third period. Maximilian assisted on Aaron Ness' game-winning goal on Apr. 5 at Belleville, and scored the following day against the Laval Rocket. The current streak marks Kammerer's second, three-game point streak this season and in his American Hockey League career. His first three-game point streak occurred from Oct. 13-17 (three assists).

SUCCESS AGAINST RIVALS:

A critical aspect to Hershey's success in 2018-19 is attributed to beating their in-state rivals, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins and Lehigh Valley Phantoms. Last season, the Bears won four out of 24 total games against the Phantoms and Penguins for a combined 4-16-2-2 record. Tonight marks the 24th and final meeting this season against Lehigh Valley and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. Entering today, the Bears possess a 15-6-0-2 in 23 previous meetings against the two rivals. In the Bears-Phantoms season series, Greg Carey has posted nine points in 11 games (four goals, five assists) for the Orange and Black.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 9, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.