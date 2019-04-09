Flames Sign Goaltender Artyom Zagidulin

Calgary, AB - The Calgary Flames announce today that they have signed goaltender Artyom Zagidulin to a one year entry level contract.

Zagidulin, a native of Magnitogorsk, Russia, is in his third season with Metallurg Magnitogorsk of the KHL. The 23-year-old goalie played in 25 regular season games this year, posting a 12-7-3 record with a .924 save percentage and a 1.96 GAA. In his first four playoff games he has a 1-1 record with a .928 save percentage and a 1.70 GAA. He was named to the MHL All-Star Game in 2014-15, was the KHL Rookie of the Month in October of 2016 and VHL Goaltender of the Week in January 2016.

ARTYOM ZAGIDULIN - GOALTENDER

BORN: Magnitogorsk, RUS DATE: August 8, 1995

HEIGHT: 6'2'' WEIGHT: 185 lbs.

CATCHES: Left

SIGNED: Signed a one year entry level contract with Calgary on March 30, 2019.

