Flames Sign Goaltender Artyom Zagidulin
April 9, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Stockton Heat News Release
Calgary, AB - The Calgary Flames announce today that they have signed goaltender Artyom Zagidulin to a one year entry level contract.
Zagidulin, a native of Magnitogorsk, Russia, is in his third season with Metallurg Magnitogorsk of the KHL. The 23-year-old goalie played in 25 regular season games this year, posting a 12-7-3 record with a .924 save percentage and a 1.96 GAA. In his first four playoff games he has a 1-1 record with a .928 save percentage and a 1.70 GAA. He was named to the MHL All-Star Game in 2014-15, was the KHL Rookie of the Month in October of 2016 and VHL Goaltender of the Week in January 2016.
ARTYOM ZAGIDULIN - GOALTENDER
BORN: Magnitogorsk, RUS DATE: August 8, 1995
HEIGHT: 6'2'' WEIGHT: 185 lbs.
CATCHES: Left
SIGNED: Signed a one year entry level contract with Calgary on March 30, 2019.
