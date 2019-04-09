American Hockey League Announces Suspension

April 9, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release





SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League today announced that Springfield Thunderbirds forward Bobby Farnham has been suspended for one (1) game as a consequence of his actions in a game at Charlotte on Apr. 7.

Farnham was suspended under the provisions of AHL Rule 28.1 (supplementary discipline). He will miss Springfield's game Friday (Apr. 12) vs. Bridgeport.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 9, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.