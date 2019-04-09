American Hockey League Announces Suspension
April 9, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League today announced that Springfield Thunderbirds forward Bobby Farnham has been suspended for one (1) game as a consequence of his actions in a game at Charlotte on Apr. 7.
Farnham was suspended under the provisions of AHL Rule 28.1 (supplementary discipline). He will miss Springfield's game Friday (Apr. 12) vs. Bridgeport.
