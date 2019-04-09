Flames Recall Goaltender Jon Gillies, Schneider Recalled to Stockton
April 9, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Stockton Heat News Release
Calgary, AB - The Calgary Flames announced today that they have recalled goaltender Jon Gillies from the Stockton Heat of the American Hockey League. Additionally, the Stockton Heat have recalled goaltender Nick Schneider from the Kansas City Mavericks.
Gillies, a native of Concord, New Hampshire has played in 45 games with the Stockton Heat this season posting a 3.51 GAA and a .889 SV%. He played in 11 games last season for the Flames recording a 2.88 GAA and a .896 SV%. The 2015 NCAA Champion was drafted by the Flames in the 3rd round (75thoverall) of the 2012 NHL Entry Draft.
JON GILLIES - GOALTENDER
BORN: Concord, NH DATE: January 22, 1994
HEIGHT: 6'6" WEIGHT: 220 lbs.
CATCHES: Left
DRAFT: CGY - 3rd round (75th overall) in the 2012 NHL Draft
Schneider, a native of Leduc, Alberta, has played in 11 games with the Stockton Heat this season, posting a 2.45 GAA and a .922 SV%. The rookie goaltender has also played in 21 games for the Mavericks, posting a 3.66 GAA and a .884 SV%.
