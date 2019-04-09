Bears Comeback Falls Short in OT

(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears came from two goals down in the third period to force sudden-death, but dropped a 3-2 overtime decision to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms on Tuesday night at Giant Center. Dylan Steman made his professional debut and recorded an assist for his first point in the third period.

After a scoreless first period with shots 10-6 Hershey, the Phantoms struck for a pair in the middle stanza. Carsen Twarynski scored first at the 2:58 mark on a partial breakaway after receiving a stretch pass from Philip Samuelsson. Colin McDonald doubled Lehigh Valley's lead at 7:35 by beating Vitek Vanecek upstairs on a sharp angle shot. Through 40 minutes in Hershey, the Bears led 22-17 in shots despite sitting in a 2-0 hole.

The Bears mounted a third period comeback and tied the score starting with Beck Malenstyn's seventh goal of the season. At 3:25, Malenstyn beat Phantoms goaltender Alex Lyon top shelf to cut his team's deficit to 2-1. Only 20 seconds later, Lehigh Valley's Greg Carey was whistled for a double minor high-stick infraction to put the Chocolate and White on an extended power play. At 5:58, Maximilian Kammerer walked the goal line and cut to the low-slot for a scoring chance from in close. A shot low, glove side on Lyon found twine to tie the game. Kammerer extended his current point streak to four games (three goals, one assist) with the goal. The four game point streak is the longest in his American Hockey League career.

Overtime was required with the score tied 2-2, and Lehigh Valley capitalized in the 3-on-3 at 3:28. Phantoms rookie Connor Bunnaman scored his 19th goal of the season after burying a feed by Mark Friedman behind the net. The Bears record moved to 40-25-4-4 in the overtime loss and remain 3rd in the Atlantic Division with 88 points. By picking up a point in overtime, Hershey won the season series against Lehigh Valley with 14 points against the Phantoms (6-4-1-1), opposed to 13 points for the Orange and Black (6-5-0-1).

The Hershey Bears return to action on Friday, Apr. 12 for a 7:15 p.m. puck drop at the Hartford Wolf Pack. The match up will mark Hershey's 38th and final road game of the 2018-19 season. Voice of the Bears Zack Fisch will have the call on the Bears Radio Network.

