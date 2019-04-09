Bears Comeback Falls Short in OT
April 9, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release
(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears came from two goals down in the third period to force sudden-death, but dropped a 3-2 overtime decision to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms on Tuesday night at Giant Center. Dylan Steman made his professional debut and recorded an assist for his first point in the third period.
After a scoreless first period with shots 10-6 Hershey, the Phantoms struck for a pair in the middle stanza. Carsen Twarynski scored first at the 2:58 mark on a partial breakaway after receiving a stretch pass from Philip Samuelsson. Colin McDonald doubled Lehigh Valley's lead at 7:35 by beating Vitek Vanecek upstairs on a sharp angle shot. Through 40 minutes in Hershey, the Bears led 22-17 in shots despite sitting in a 2-0 hole.
The Bears mounted a third period comeback and tied the score starting with Beck Malenstyn's seventh goal of the season. At 3:25, Malenstyn beat Phantoms goaltender Alex Lyon top shelf to cut his team's deficit to 2-1. Only 20 seconds later, Lehigh Valley's Greg Carey was whistled for a double minor high-stick infraction to put the Chocolate and White on an extended power play. At 5:58, Maximilian Kammerer walked the goal line and cut to the low-slot for a scoring chance from in close. A shot low, glove side on Lyon found twine to tie the game. Kammerer extended his current point streak to four games (three goals, one assist) with the goal. The four game point streak is the longest in his American Hockey League career.
Overtime was required with the score tied 2-2, and Lehigh Valley capitalized in the 3-on-3 at 3:28. Phantoms rookie Connor Bunnaman scored his 19th goal of the season after burying a feed by Mark Friedman behind the net. The Bears record moved to 40-25-4-4 in the overtime loss and remain 3rd in the Atlantic Division with 88 points. By picking up a point in overtime, Hershey won the season series against Lehigh Valley with 14 points against the Phantoms (6-4-1-1), opposed to 13 points for the Orange and Black (6-5-0-1).
The Hershey Bears return to action on Friday, Apr. 12 for a 7:15 p.m. puck drop at the Hartford Wolf Pack. The match up will mark Hershey's 38th and final road game of the 2018-19 season. Voice of the Bears Zack Fisch will have the call on the Bears Radio Network.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from April 9, 2019
- Admirals Winning Streak Ends at 8 - Milwaukee Admirals
- Bunnaman Scores Overtime Winner at Hershey - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Bears Comeback Falls Short in OT - Hershey Bears
- Wolves Insider: Playoff Possibilities - Chicago Wolves
- Forward Travis Barron Reassigned to ECHL's Utah Grizzlies - Colorado Eagles
- Syracuse Crunch Weekly â?? April 9, 2019 - Syracuse Crunch
- Hogs to Host Local Filmmakers of Oscar-Nominated Documentary "Minding the Gap" - Rockford IceHogs
- Flames Sign Goaltender Artyom Zagidulin - Stockton Heat
- Cleveland Monsters and Columbus Blue Jackets Make Local 12-Year-Old Boy's Wish Come True - Cleveland Monsters
- Roadrunners Conclude Playoff Push this Weekend at Tucson Arena - Tucson Roadrunners
- P-Bruins Week in Review - Providence Bruins
- Griffins Conclude Regular Season with Three Games in Four Nights - Grand Rapids Griffins
- American Hockey League Announces Suspension - AHL
- Rampage Announce Roster Moves - San Antonio Rampage
- Gruden Released from ATO to Complete Academic Year - Belleville Senators
- Amerks Agree to Terms with Justin Baudry on One-Year AHL Contract for 2019-20 Season - Rochester Americans
- Amerks Weekly - Week of April 8 - Rochester Americans
- Phantoms Power Play - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Flames Recall Goaltender Jon Gillies, Schneider Recalled to Stockton - Stockton Heat
- Weekly: Penguins Have Final Slate of Regular Season Games this Weekend - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Minnesota Wild Reassigns Donato, Greenway, Kunin to Iowa - Iowa Wild
- Comets Announce Roster Moves - Utica Comets
- Coyotes Assign Garland to Tucson - Tucson Roadrunners
- Flames Recall Jon Gillies from Stockton - Stockton Heat
- Birks, Siebenaler, Lacroix & Hirano Join Penguins - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Blue Jackets Recall Defenseman Adam Clendening from Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
- Comets Announce Roster Moves - Utica Comets
- Moose Sign Kamerin Nault - Manitoba Moose
- Game Preview: Phantoms at Bears, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Devils Sign Goaltender Logan Thompson to PTO - Binghamton Devils
- Last Week around the Leagues - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.