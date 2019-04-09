Wolves Insider: Playoff Possibilities

SIX POSSIBILITIES FOR FIRST-ROUND FOE

The Wolves earned points in two of three games this weekend, highlighted by a 3-2 win against Colorado on Saturday that earned the Wolves the Central Division title for the third consecutive year. The Wolves also earned a vital point in a 3-2 shootout loss to Colorado on Sunday, cutting their magic number to clinch home ice in the Western Conference to five points.

While Chicago's spot in the playoffs is locked down with just three games remaining in the regular season, the rest of the Central Division playoff picture will likely come down the final game of the regular season on April 14. None of the other three seeds has been settled.

Grand Rapids (87 points) has a magic number of 1 while Milwaukee (83 points) is in third with a magic number of 5. Manitoba and Iowa are tied with 81 points but the Moose need one fewer point to clinch a playoff berth. Texas (80 points) can't be counted out, sitting just one point out of a qualifying spot in sixth place, while Rockford (78 points) needs to sweep three games and get help from others.

CALDER CUP PLAYOFF TICKETS AVAILABLE NOW

FIRST RESPONDERS NIGHT

The Chicago Wolves are teaming up with Turtle Wax to show their appreciation for Chicago-area first responders when the Wolves face off against Manitoba on Saturday, April 13. All fans with a game ticket are invited to attend the pregame Touch-A-Truck event in the South parking lot of Allstate Arena from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Children (and their parents) have the opportunity to explore police, fire and EMS vehicles while meeting local first responders. The first 3,000 fans to enter Allstate will receive a pair of sunglasses, courtesy of Turtle Wax.

TOP LINE

CODY GLASS

Center Cody Glass joined the Wolves prior to Friday's game in Milwaukee and made an immediate impact, scoring a pair of goals in his pro debut. The 20-year-old became the second Wolves player this season to record a goal in his debut, joining defenseman Erik Brannstrom who also scored twice in the 2018-19 season opener.

T.J. TYNAN

Center T.J. Tynan recorded five assists over the weekend to take over the AHL lead in assists with his 58 helpers. Tynan has recorded at least one assist in 13 of the last 15 games, amassing 23 assists in the span. Tynan is averaging 1.88 assists per game during his current nine-game assist streak.

GAGE QUINNEY

Center Gage Quinney scored the cluch goal that secured the Central Division title for the Wolves on Saturday, tallying his 18th goal of the year with just 1:13 remaining in regulation of the contest with Colorado. Quinney has three game-winning goals this season and leads the AHL with a +38 plus/minus rating.

REWIND (1-1-0-1)

SUNDAY, APRIL 7: COLORADO 3, (at) CHICAGO 2 (SO)

The Wolves overcame a two-goal deficit to force extra time, but eventually fell in the fourth round of a shootout to the Eagles in the final regular-season meeting between the two teams.

Forwards Stefan Matteau and Tye McGinn scored goals in regulation for the Wolves while center Gage Quinney tallied a goal in the shootout.

Goaltender Max Lagace stopped 30 shots during regulation and overtime.

SATURDAY, APRIL 6: (at) CHICAGO 3, COLORADO 2

While the Wolves only needed to get to overtime to clinch their third straight Central Division crown, center Gage Quinney scored with 1:13 left in regulation to wrap it up.

Rookie defenseman Dylan Coghlan and forward Keegan Kolesar pulled the Wolves even in the first two periods before Quinney provided the team's only lead of the night.

Goaltender Oscar Dansk recorded 30 saves.

FRIDAY, APRIL 5: (at) MILWAUKEE 4, CHICAGO 3

The Wolves pulled even 2-2 on Cody Glass' first pro goal early in the third period, but the Admirals scored the next two to run their winning streak to seven in a row.

Glass scored twice in his professional debut while Tomas Hyka also scored and T.J. Tynan handed out three assists.

Goaltender Max Lagace notched 16 saves.

