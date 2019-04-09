Devils Sign Goaltender Logan Thompson to PTO

April 9, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Binghamton Devils News Release





BINGHAMTON - The Binghamton Devils have announced today that the club has signed goaltender Logan Thompson to a professional tryout contract. The announcement came from Binghamton's general manager, Tom Fitzgerald.

Thompson, 22, has appeared eight regular-season games with the ECHL's Adirondack Thunder and has posted an 2-4-1 record with a 2.59 goals-against average and a .922 save percentage.

Prior to his time with the Thunder, the 6-foot-3 netminder stood in goal for Brock University, where he logged an 18-6-0 record with a 2.22 goals-against average and a .934 save percentage. He also played with the Western Hockey League's Brandon Wheat Kings. During their 2015-16 season, the Calgary, AB native went 17-1-0.

