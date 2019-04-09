Hogs to Host Local Filmmakers of Oscar-Nominated Documentary "Minding the Gap"

April 9, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release





ROCKFORD, Ill. - As part of the their "Our Town, Our Team" campaign, the Rockford IceHogs are hosting the local filmmakers of the Oscar-nominated "Minding the Gap" documentary at the team's regular-season home finale on Sunday, April 14 at 6 p.m. at the BMO Harris Bank Center.

Minding the Gap is a 2018 documentary film directed by Rockford native, Bing Liu. The film documents the lives and friendships of three young men growing up in Rockford who bonded together over skateboarding to escape their volatile families. The documentary received critical acclaim, winning the U.S. Documentary Special Jury Award for Breakthrough Filmmaking at the Sundance Film Festival, and was nominated for Best Documentary Feature at the 91st Academy Awards.

The IceHogs will host the filmmakers of Minding the Gap - three Rockford natives Keire Johnson, Liu and Zack Mulligan - for the team's home game on Sunday, April 14 against the Milwaukee Admirals. The Hogs will present Johnson, Liu and Mulligan with a donation to benefit the local charity, "Remedies Renewing Lives." The charity is a 501c3 which provides critical services for domestic violence and substance abuse to Boone and Winnebago Counties.

For additional information on Minding the Gap, visit https://www.mindingthegapfilm.com/.

For information on Remedies Renewing Lives, visit https://www.remediesrenewinglives.org/

Next Home Game: Sunday, April 14 vs. Milwaukee Admirals | 6 p.m.

The IceHogs host their regular season home finale with a divisional showdown against the Milwaukee Admirals. The contest is fan appreciation night, and the first 2,500 fans receive a free team photo, courtesy of American Solutions for Business.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 9, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.