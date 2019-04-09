Forward Travis Barron Reassigned to ECHL's Utah Grizzlies

April 9, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release





WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that forward Travis Barron has been reassigned to the ECHL's Utah Grizzlies. Barron has posted three goals and two assists in 38 games with the Eagles this season. The 20 year-old has also notched two goals and six assists in 12 contests with the Grizzlies.

The Eagles return to action when they take on the San Jose Barracuda on Friday, April 12th at 7:05pm MT at the Budweiser Events Center.

