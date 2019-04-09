Roadrunners Conclude Playoff Push this Weekend at Tucson Arena

TUCSON, AZ - The Tucson Roadrunners, proud American Hockey League affiliate of the Arizona Coyotes, conclude their regular season schedule this Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. when they take on the I-8 Border San Diego Gulls at Tucson Arena.

To start the series the club will celebrate University of Arizona Night Friday ,which includes a special ticket package entailing one (1) ticket and an exclusive Roadrunners hat in "U of A" colors. The package is on sale now HERE for just $29.50, which includes $5 of that being donated to the Wildcats club hockey program.

Friday is also a Go Green Grocery Bag Giveaway for the first 1,000 fans and it is also the final College Night of the season, which offers a $25 package containing one (1) ticket, one (1) rally towel and two (2) drink tickets.

The final regular season home game on Saturday, and also the 100th at Tucson Arena in franchise history, will be Fan Appreciation Night. Celebrating our great fans in the Old Pueblo, randomly selected fans will receive giveaways, prizes and special items all evening long.

On-The-Ice

The 33-24-5-3 Tucson Roadrunners enter the final week of the regular season controlling their own destiny with three games remaining concluding this Friday and Saturday at Tucson Arena against their I-8 Border Rival, the San Diego Gulls.

Forward Michael Chaput continues to be a valuable addition to the club up front, extending his output to 13 points over 13 games since joining Tucson this time last month.

