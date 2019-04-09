Minnesota Wild Reassigns Donato, Greenway, Kunin to Iowa

DES MOINES, IOWA - Minnesota Wild General Manager Paul Fenton announced today the NHL club has reassigned forwards Ryan Donato, Jordan Greenway and Luke Kunin to the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League (AHL).

Donato, 23 (4/9/96), notched 16 points (4g, 12a) including six multi-point games and 64 shots on goal in 22 contests with Minnesota after being acquired from the Boston Bruins in exchange for forward Charlie Coyle on Feb. 20, 2019. The 6-foot, 181-pound native of Boston, Mass., led NHL rookies in scoring from Feb. 21 and ranked T-2nd in shots per game (2.5) and seventh in shots on goal (139) amongst rookies this season. Donato also recorded nine points (6g, 3a) in 34 games with the Boston Bruins and 12 points (7g, 5a) in 18 games with the Providence Bruins. He owns 34 points (15g, 19a) in 68 career NHL games with Boston and Minnesota and 12 points (7g, 5a) in 18 career AHL contests.

Kunin, 21 (12/4/97), tallied 17 points (6g, 11a) and 27 penalty minutes (PIM) in 49 games with Minnesota this season. The 6-foot, 195-pound native of Chesterfield, Mo., also collected 16 points (9g, 7a) in 25 games with Iowa. He owns 21 points (8g, 13a) in 68 career NHL games with Minnesota and 43 points (24g, 19a) in 73 career AHL games with Iowa.

Greenway, 22 (2/16/97), recorded 24 points (12g, 12a) and 29 PIM in 81 games with Minnesota this season. The 6-foot-6, 227-pound native of Canton, N.Y., ranked T-7th in games played and T-11th in goals scored by NHL rookies. His goal total ranked fourth and point total ranked sixth in franchise history by a rookie. He owns 25 points (12g, 13a) in 87 career NHL games with the Wild. Greenway also collected four points (3g, 1a) in two games with Iowa this season, including recording the Wild's first hat trick of the season on Oct. 27 vs. Colorado.

Iowa battles with the Grand Rapids Griffins Wednesday night in the team's final road game of the season. Puck drop is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. CT.

