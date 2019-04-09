Comets Announce Roster Moves

Utica, N.Y. - Utica Comets General Manager announced a series of roster moves today. The Comets have reassigned forwards Reid Gardiner and Kyle Thomas and goaltender Ivan Kulbakov to the Kalamazoo Wings. Additionally, the club has released defenseman Matt Petgrave from his PTO and signed goaltender Ty Reichenbach to a PTO.

Gardiner skated in 21 games with the Comets and amassed three points (2-1-3), while Thomas appeared in six games, registering two points (1-1-2). Kulbakov has played in 25 games and earned a 10-9-6 record, a 3.50 goals-against average and a .893 save percentage. The three will return to the Wings in time for the start of the Kelly Cup Playoffs.

Petgrave suited up for 12 games with the Comets during his stint, collecting two points (1-1-2). He returns to the Brampton Beast for the Kelly Cup Playoffs as well.

Reichenbach, 25, played in 51 games with the Norfolk Admirals this year, going 22-22-6 with a 3.71 goals-against average and a .893 save percentage. The Billings, Mont. native has played 96 career ECHL games and holds a record of 41-44-9, a 3.57 goals-against average, and a .903 save percentage.

Prior to turning pro, the 6-2, 176-pound netminder played six games at American International College before transferring to Norwich University where he compiled a 29-6-4 career record with a 1.85 goals-against average and .922 save percentage.

