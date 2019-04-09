Flames Recall Jon Gillies from Stockton

Calgary, AB - The Calgary Flames announced today that they have recalled goaltender Jon Gillies from the Stockton Heat of the American Hockey League.

Gillies, a native of Concord, New Hampshire has played in 45 games with the Stockton Heat this season posting a 3.51 GAA and a .889 SV%. He played in 11 games last season for the Flames recording a 2.88 GAA and a .896 SV%. The 2015 NCAA Champion was drafted by the Flames in the 3rd round (75th overall) of the 2012 NHL Entry Draft.

JON GILLIES - GOALTENDER

BORN: Concord, NH DATE: January 22, 1994

HEIGHT: 6'6" WEIGHT: 220 lbs.

CATCHES: Left

DRAFT: CGY - 3rd round (75th overall) in the 2012 NHL Draft

