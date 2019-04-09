Gruden Released from ATO to Complete Academic Year

The Belleville Senators have released forward Jonathan Gruden from his amateur tryout agreement with the team so that he can complete his academic year at Miami University (Ohio).

Gruden was signed to an ATO on April 3 and has since practiced with the team gaining some valuable experience in the pro game. The 18-year-old joined the team after completing his freshman NCAA season where he had 15 points (three goals). He also registered 12 penalty minutes while skating in each of the team's 38 games.

Selected by the Senators with the team's fourth-round pick (95th overall) at the 2018 NHL Draft in Dallas, Gruden will be eligible to play with one of the Ontario Hockey League's London Knights (the Canadian Hockey League team with whom his major junior playing rights presently belong), the American Hockey League's Belleville Senators or with Ottawa (NHL) next season.

