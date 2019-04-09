Amerks Agree to Terms with Justin Baudry on One-Year AHL Contract for 2019-20 Season

(Rochester, NY) - Rochester Americans General Manager Randy Sexton announced today that the team has signed defenseman Justin Baudry to a one-year American Hockey League contract for the 2019-20 season.

Baudry, 22, recently completed a four-year collegiate career at Bemidji State University (WCHA), where he amassed 68 points (21+47) in 146 games with the Beavers, which ranks fifth all-time amongst defensemen. As a senior, he was named to the WCHA Second All-Star Team after leading all scorers with 31 points (9+22) while serving as a co-captain.

Following his four years at Bemidji State University, the 5-foot-11, 198-pound blueliner made his professional debut with the Ontario Reign, notching one assist in two American Hockey League games while on an Amateur Tryout.

Prior to joining the Beavers, the LaBroquerie, Manitoba, native tallied 32 points (2+30) in 58 games with the Fargo Force of the United States Hockey League while serving as an assistant captain. Additionally, he collected 62 points (9+53) over two seasons with the Steinbach Pistons of the Manitoba Junior Hockey League and added nine points (1+8) in 31 postseason contests from 2012 to 2014.

