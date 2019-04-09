Rampage Announce Roster Moves
April 9, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Antonio Rampage News Release
SAN ANTONIO, TX - San Antonio Rampage General Manager Kevin McDonald announced several roster moves on Tuesday. The Rampage have signed forward Ben Duffy to a professional tryout agreement. San Antonio has also released forwards Mark Cooper and Ryan Tesink from their professional tryout agreements.
Cooper will return to the ECHL's Kansas City Mavericks, while Tesink will rejoin the ECHL's Tulsa Oilers.
Duffy, 27, has tallied 26 goals and 63 points in 70 games with the ECHL's Norfolk Admirals this season. The Lower Sackville, Nova Scotia native has 15 games of AHL experience, recording two assists with the Hamilton Bulldogs in 2013-14. Over the past six seasons, Duffy has played in the AHL, ECHL, the AlpsHL in Central Europe, and collegiate hockey in Canada. He led the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League in scoring in 2012-13 with the Prince Edward Island Rocket.
Cooper, 26, has appeared in 25 games with the Rampage this season, recording two goals, seven points, and 13 penalty minutes. Tesink, 25, played in nine games with San Antonio and tallied his first AHL goal on Saturday against the Bakersfield Condors.
The Rampage open the final week of the regular season on Wednesday night at the HEB Center at Cedar Park, kicking off a three-game series with the Texas Stars. Puck-drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT, with the game available on The Ticket 760AM and on AHLTV.
Images from this story
|
Forward Ben Duffy with the Norfolk Admirals
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from April 9, 2019
- American Hockey League Announces Suspension - AHL
- Rampage Announce Roster Moves - San Antonio Rampage
- Gruden Released from ATO to Complete Academic Year - Belleville Senators
- Amerks Agree to Terms with Justin Baudry on One-Year AHL Contract for 2019-20 Season - Rochester Americans
- Amerks Weekly - Week of April 8 - Rochester Americans
- Phantoms Power Play - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Flames Recall Goaltender Jon Gillies, Schneider Recalled to Stockton - Stockton Heat
- Weekly: Penguins Have Final Slate of Regular Season Games this Weekend - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Minnesota Wild Reassigns Donato, Greenway, Kunin to Iowa - Iowa Wild
- Comets Announce Roster Moves - Utica Comets
- Coyotes Assign Garland to Tucson - Tucson Roadrunners
- Flames Recall Jon Gillies from Stockton - Stockton Heat
- Birks, Siebenaler, Lacroix & Hirano Join Penguins - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Blue Jackets Recall Defenseman Adam Clendening from Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
- Comets Announce Roster Moves - Utica Comets
- Moose Sign Kamerin Nault - Manitoba Moose
- Game Preview: Phantoms at Bears, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Devils Sign Goaltender Logan Thompson to PTO - Binghamton Devils
- Last Week around the Leagues - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.