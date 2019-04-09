Rampage Announce Roster Moves

SAN ANTONIO, TX - San Antonio Rampage General Manager Kevin McDonald announced several roster moves on Tuesday. The Rampage have signed forward Ben Duffy to a professional tryout agreement. San Antonio has also released forwards Mark Cooper and Ryan Tesink from their professional tryout agreements.

Cooper will return to the ECHL's Kansas City Mavericks, while Tesink will rejoin the ECHL's Tulsa Oilers.

Duffy, 27, has tallied 26 goals and 63 points in 70 games with the ECHL's Norfolk Admirals this season. The Lower Sackville, Nova Scotia native has 15 games of AHL experience, recording two assists with the Hamilton Bulldogs in 2013-14. Over the past six seasons, Duffy has played in the AHL, ECHL, the AlpsHL in Central Europe, and collegiate hockey in Canada. He led the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League in scoring in 2012-13 with the Prince Edward Island Rocket.

Cooper, 26, has appeared in 25 games with the Rampage this season, recording two goals, seven points, and 13 penalty minutes. Tesink, 25, played in nine games with San Antonio and tallied his first AHL goal on Saturday against the Bakersfield Condors.

The Rampage open the final week of the regular season on Wednesday night at the HEB Center at Cedar Park, kicking off a three-game series with the Texas Stars. Puck-drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT, with the game available on The Ticket 760AM and on AHLTV.

