Moose Downed By Admirals

February 3, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release







The Manitoba Moose (15-24-1-0) clashed with the Milwaukee Admirals (29-10-1-0) on Friday evening at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena for a weekday road contest. Manitoba was coming off a 4-1 victory over the Rockford IceHogs on Tuesday evening.

Neither side was able to find twine through the first 20 minutes of play. Both Manitoba and Milwaukee were granted a pair of chances on the power play, but Collin Delia and Yaroslav Askarov were up to task and turned away any rubber shot their way. Four Moose skaters fired multiple shots on goal, while Marc Del Gaizo led the Admirals with a pair. Delia ended the frame with seven total stops, while Askarov countered with 12 of his own.

The Moose opened the scoring at the 8:37 mark of the second with a shorthanded tally from Nicholas Jones. The winger stole the puck off an Admiral at the line and took off down the ice before making a slick deke and tucking the disc past Askarov. Manitoba added to its lead 24 seconds later with a second shorthanded goal from Kristian Reichel. Jeffrey Viel and Reichel attacked down the ice on an odd-man rush. Viel threaded the pass across and Reichel snapped the quick shot past Askarov. The Admirals responded and cut the Moose lead in half with a tally from Spencer Stastney. Mark Jankowski found the defender, who walked in from the point and beat Delia through traffic. The Admirals tied the contest at the 14:07 mark with a goal from Jake Livingstone, as his hard one-timer found twine. Milwaukee took the lead a couple minutes later, as Del Gaizo shot home the go-ahead tally from the blue line. Manitoba was outshot by a count of 12-11 in the period and trailed 3-2 heading into the final 20 minutes of action.

Milwaukee added some insurance 2:07 into the final frame off the stick of Kevin Wall. Wall located a loose puck in the crease before firing it up under the bar. The Admirals found twine with a shorthanded marker of their own from Jusso Parssinen, as he took advantage of a giveaway and blasted one into the back of the net. Milwaukee was able to control the play the rest of the way and handed the Moose the 5-2 road loss. Delia was hit with the loss and ended with 23 saves, while Askarov notched the victory and made 26 stops of his own.

Quotable

Moose Forward Nicholas Jones (Click for full interview)

"I liked our start. First half of the game was really good. They had a push in the second where we felt like we let the momentum get away from us. We didn't have much of a push in the third. That's a good hockey team, they've won 12 in row. We showed we could play with them for the first half of the game. It's a tough road rink and we can't let three goals happen in a span of that short."

Statbook

Kristian Reichel has points in five straight games with five points (3G, 2A)

Jeffrey Viel has recorded two points (1G, 1A) his past two games

It is the second time this season the Moose have scored twice shorthanded

Nicholas Jones and Reichel set a new franchise record with the fastest two shorthanded goals scored. It took them 24 seconds, beating the previous record of 49 seconds.

What's Next?

The Moose conclude the road swing with a contest against the Rockford IceHogs at BMO Center on Saturday, Feb. 3. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT.

You can catch the game on CJOB.com/sportsthe Winnipeg Jets App or AHLTV.

Prepared by Anthony Fusco

