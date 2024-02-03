Moose Assign Caron to Norfolk

February 3, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release







WINNIPEG, February 3, 2024 -The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club announced today the team assigned forward Thomas Caron to the ECHL's Norfolk Admirals.

Thomas Caron

Forward

Born Aug. 29, 2000 - Candiac, Que.

Height 6.02 - Weight 201 - Shoots L

Caron, 23, has two goals in eight contests with Manitoba this season. The forward has also recorded 14 points (5G, 9A) through 29 games with Norfolk. The Candiac, Que. product has appeared in 55 career AHL games with Manitoba while tallying 10 points (5G, 5A).

The Moose finish a five-game road trip against the Rockford IceHogs at BMO Center tonight. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT.

You can catch the game on CJOB.com/sportsthe Winnipeg Jets App or AHLTV.

Tickets to all upcoming Moose home games are available at MooseHockey.com/TICKETS.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 3, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.