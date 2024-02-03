Moose Assign Caron to Norfolk
February 3, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release
WINNIPEG, February 3, 2024 -The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club announced today the team assigned forward Thomas Caron to the ECHL's Norfolk Admirals.
Thomas Caron
Forward
Born Aug. 29, 2000 - Candiac, Que.
Height 6.02 - Weight 201 - Shoots L
Caron, 23, has two goals in eight contests with Manitoba this season. The forward has also recorded 14 points (5G, 9A) through 29 games with Norfolk. The Candiac, Que. product has appeared in 55 career AHL games with Manitoba while tallying 10 points (5G, 5A).
The Moose finish a five-game road trip against the Rockford IceHogs at BMO Center tonight. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT.
You can catch the game on CJOB.com/sportsthe Winnipeg Jets App or AHLTV.
Tickets to all upcoming Moose home games are available at MooseHockey.com/TICKETS.
