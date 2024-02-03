Game Preview: Condors at Stars, 5 p.m.

BAKERSFIELD (20-13-4, 44pts) @ TEXAS (21-16-3, 45pts)

The Condors close the season series with Texas after last night's 5-3 win

PUCK DROP: 5 p.m. PT

BROADCAST

AHLTV

AM 800 Fox Sports Radio (iHeartRadio)

The Condors are 2-0-1 against Texas and close the season series with the Stars tonight.

LOOKING BACK

Bakersfield trailed on three occasions last night, but answered the bell each time en route to a 5-3 win over Texas. Xavier Bourgault scored shorthanded and the Condors scored two power-play goals of their own.

REUNITED

Tonight's expected starter, Jack Campbell returns to Cedar Park for the second time and the first as a member of the Condors. He made 122 appearances over five seasons with the Stars after being taken in the first round of the 2010 NHL Draft.

HAMMER TIME

James Hamblin had three points (1g-2a) last night. He has eight points (4g-4a) in 11 games with the Condors this season. It was his first three-point game of his career.

GRIFF GETS IT GOING

The team's leading scorer, Seth Griffith, has enjoyed a nice stretch of late. With last night's power-play goal, he has 12 points (5g-7a) in his last eight games and six points (2g-4a) over a four-game point streak.

PEDEY PILING UP THE POINTS

Lane Pederson had an assist last night and has 14 points (6g-8a) in his last 12 games. He is tied for second on the team in scoring with 27 points (12g-15a) in 33 games.

POWERED UP

The Condors power play scored twice last night and is 4/13 (30.8%) against the Stars penalty kill this season.

DEEP IN THE HEART

Bakersfield has won five of its last six with the Stars, including a 2-0-1 mark so far this season. The Condors split with the Stars in Cedar Park last year.

ROAD LIFE

Four of the next five for the Condors are on the road and the team plays 11 games in the next 25 days in February.

ON A GOOD RUN

The Condors have points in 16 of 19 games and are 13-3-3 (.763) over that stretch.

ON THE OTHER SIDE

Matej Blumel, who scored last night, has three goals in three games against the Condors this season. Texas has dropped eight of 10 games though as they have slipped to third in the Central Division.

UP NEXT

Raphael Lavoie heads to the AHL All-Star Classic on Sunday and Monday in San Jose. The Condors return from the all-star break on Friday for a $2 Beer Friday at home against San Jose.

