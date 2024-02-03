Win Streak Comes to End in 2-1 Loss at San Diego

SAN DIEGO, CA. - San Diego forward Chase De Leo notched a goal and an assist, while fellow forward Andrew Agozzino netted the game-winner, as the Gulls snapped Colorado's six-game win streak with a 2-1 victory over the Eagles on Saturday. Colorado forward Dalton Smith posted the team's lone goal in the losing effort. Eagles goaltender Trent Miner suffered the loss in net, allowing two goals on 25 shots, while San Diego netminder Tomas Suchanek made 31 saves on 32 shots to earn the win. Colorado finished the night 0-for-3 on the power play and 3-for-4 on the penalty kill, outshooting the Gulls by a final count of 32-25.

After an early fight between Eagles forward Riley Tufte and San Diego defenseman Nick Wolff, De Leo would give San Diego a 1-0 edge with a wrister from the right-wing circle just 4:10 into the contest.

The Gulls would earn three opportunities on the power play in the opening 20 minutes, and they would capitalize on that third chance. Agozzino found a rebound at the side of the crease and stuffed it home, stretching San Diego's lead to 2-0 at the 16:40 mark of the first period. The Gulls would go on to outshoot Colorado 14-6 in the opening frame and carried their 2-0 advantage into the first intermission.

The Eagles would swing the momentum in the second period, as Colorado outshot San Diego 11-4 in the middle frame, while also earning the only three power plays of the period. Despite being unsuccessful on the man-advantage, the Eagles would finally break through when Smith swept home a shot from the side of the crease, cutting the deficit to 2-1 at the 11:52 mark of the second stanza. The goal was Smith's first of the season and allowed Colorado to head to the second intermission trailing just 2-1.

The Eagles would pour on the shots in the third period, outshooting the Gulls, 15-7. Despite the onslaught, Colorado would be forced to pull Miner in favor of the extra attacker in the final two minutes of the contest, but would come no closer, falling 2-1.

