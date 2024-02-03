Comets Win Wild Shootout Game against Marlies, 6-5

Utica, NY. - On a Saturday night in Utica at the Adirondack Bank Center the Comets stepped onto the ice at home for a rematch against a team that defeated them fewer than a day earlier. The Comets, looking for revenge against a team above them in the North Division, readied themselves for a tightly contested game in front of a raucous crowd that was lively from the opening puck drop. The Comets, who lead the game multiple times, allowed the Marlies to tie the game in the third period but were able to use the shootout to their advantage for a victory by a 6-5 score.

In the opening period, the Comets fell behind by a goal after a shot from Josiah Slavin found the back of the net on Isaac Poulter at 2:42. But, the Comets punched right back after a Robbie Russo one-timer went wide, Timur Ibragimov was in the right place to swat home the rebound passed an out of position Toronto goalie, Keith Petruzzelli at 5:25. The goal was the sixth of the season for Ibragimov and it was assisted by Russo and Topias Vilen. The period ended with the teams tied at 1-1.

The Comets used the second period to grab a lead and it was Arnaud Durandeau who skated into the Marlies zone and ripped the puck just inside the left post and into net for his fourth goal of the season at 4:18. The tally gave Utica a 2-1 lead and it was assisted by Chase Stillman. Utica then added to their lead after Erik Middendorf took the pass from Santeri Hatakka and skated right in before depositing the puck passed Petruzzelli at 6:50. While the Marlies registered another goal by way of Nick Abruzzese at 10:47, the Comets also weren't done scoring. Justin Dowling got a rolling puck to settle and then blasted it into the cage at 13:02. It was his nineth goal of the season and it was assisted by Ibragimov and Xavier Parent. The Marlies used a powerplay late in the second period to bring themselves within a goal after a Logan Shaw shot slid behind Poulter at 14:149. This cut the Utica lead to 4-3. But, it the Comets did the exact same thing using a powerplay to their advantage after Joe Gambardella's intended pass ramped off the skate of a Marlies defenseman and bounced into the Toronto goal at 18:28. The goal was his seventh of the season and it was assisted by Robbie Russo and Ryan Schmelzer. By the time the second was done, the Comets lead the contest 5-3.

The Marlies brought themselves within a goal after Alex Steeves sliced the pass into Utica's goal at 7:43 to bring the game to 5-4 with the Comets advantage. Robert Mastrosimone tied the game as he came out of the penalty box for a breakaway and his backhand shot just rolled passed the line at 15:15 which brought the game to a 5-5 affair.

While no one scored in the overtime session, the Comets scored twice in the shootout to solidify the victory when Downling and Graeme Clarke struck and Isaac Poulter stood strong making two saves.

The Comets are back on the road next week on Friday and Saturday against the Belleville Senators before making their way back home on February 14th against the Rochester Americans for a 7:00 PM puck drop. Tickets are available for both home games inside the Adirondack Bank Center.

