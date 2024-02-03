Condors Sneak Past Stars to Sweep Series

CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, were swept by the Bakersfield Condors with a 2-1 loss on Saturday night in the Lone Star State.

The Stars skated in front of their eighth sellout crowd of the season on Saturday as 6,778 fans packed into the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park for the series finale.

After a scoreless opening frame, Keaton Mastrodonato picked up a pass from Curtis McKenzie in the slot and fired it into the top-right corner behind Jack Campbell to give the Stars a 1-0 lead 2:37 into the second period. After the Stars took a penalty less than a minute later, Lane Pederson scored for the Condors on the ensuing power play to tie the game 1-1 at 3:41. Bakersfield then grabbed its first lead of the evening at 11:06 when Dino Kambeitz snapped a shot past Remi Poirier to make it a 2-1 game.

Bakersfield hung on the rest of the way for a 2-1 victory to complete a sweep of the two-game weekend series in Cedar Park.

Picking up the win in goal for the Condors, Campbell improved to 10-7-0 on the season after making 36 saves on 37 shots. Poirier came down with the loss in goal for Texas, he is now 12-8-2 on the campaign after logging 19 stops on 21 shots.

Texas' next action will come after the AHL All-Star break, which will be held in San Jose on Sunday and Monday and features four Stars in Matej Blumel, Mavrik Bourque, Logan Stankoven and head coach Neil Graham. After that, Texas will pack its bags for another three-game road trip around the Midwest that includes a pair of stops in Rockford separated by one in Milwaukee. The road stretch begins with a 7:00 p.m. face-off against the Rockford IceHogs on Feb. 9 at the BMO Center.

