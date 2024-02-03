Condors Sneak Past Stars to Sweep Series
February 3, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release
CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, were swept by the Bakersfield Condors with a 2-1 loss on Saturday night in the Lone Star State.
The Stars skated in front of their eighth sellout crowd of the season on Saturday as 6,778 fans packed into the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park for the series finale.
After a scoreless opening frame, Keaton Mastrodonato picked up a pass from Curtis McKenzie in the slot and fired it into the top-right corner behind Jack Campbell to give the Stars a 1-0 lead 2:37 into the second period. After the Stars took a penalty less than a minute later, Lane Pederson scored for the Condors on the ensuing power play to tie the game 1-1 at 3:41. Bakersfield then grabbed its first lead of the evening at 11:06 when Dino Kambeitz snapped a shot past Remi Poirier to make it a 2-1 game.
Bakersfield hung on the rest of the way for a 2-1 victory to complete a sweep of the two-game weekend series in Cedar Park.
Picking up the win in goal for the Condors, Campbell improved to 10-7-0 on the season after making 36 saves on 37 shots. Poirier came down with the loss in goal for Texas, he is now 12-8-2 on the campaign after logging 19 stops on 21 shots.
Texas' next action will come after the AHL All-Star break, which will be held in San Jose on Sunday and Monday and features four Stars in Matej Blumel, Mavrik Bourque, Logan Stankoven and head coach Neil Graham. After that, Texas will pack its bags for another three-game road trip around the Midwest that includes a pair of stops in Rockford separated by one in Milwaukee. The road stretch begins with a 7:00 p.m. face-off against the Rockford IceHogs on Feb. 9 at the BMO Center.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from February 3, 2024
- Power Play Nets Two, Hogs Fall in Extra Time for Second Straight Night - Rockford IceHogs
- Condors Sneak Past Stars to Sweep Series - Texas Stars
- Wolf Pack Doubled Up By Thunderbirds In Wild 6-3 Defeat - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Condors Top Stars - Bakersfield Condors
- Bears Blank Islanders - Bridgeport Islanders
- Phantoms' Late Rally Falls Short - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Penguins Secure 3-1 Win in Lehigh Valley Before Break - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Bears Ride Into All-Star Break With 4-0 Win Over Islanders - Hershey Bears
- Crunch Downed by Senators, 4-3, in Overtime - Syracuse Crunch
- T-Birds Battle Past Wolf Pack, 6-3 - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Zac Dalpe Breaks Franchise Goal Record in Loss to Providence - Charlotte Checkers
- P-Bruins Best Checkers for Sixth Straight Victory - Providence Bruins
- Eagles Transactions --- Goaltender Justus Annunen Recalled by Colorado Avalanche - Colorado Eagles
- Comets Win Wild Shootout Game against Marlies, 6-5 - Utica Comets
- Jiricek's Hat Trick Paces Monsters in Record-Setting 9-0 Win over Wolves - Cleveland Monsters
- Wolves Downed by Monsters 9-0 - Chicago Wolves
- Morning Skate Report: February 3, 2024 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Game Day: Wranglers vs Reign - Calgary Wranglers
- Moose Assign Caron to Norfolk - Manitoba Moose
- Bridgeport Islanders Visit Hershey Tonight - Bridgeport Islanders
- Saturday Night Rumble in the Stateline Features Hogs and Moose - Rockford IceHogs
- Game #43: Tucson Roadrunners vs. Coachella Valley Firebirds - Tucson Roadrunners
- Wolf Pack Host Thunderbirds in Final Game Before All-Star Break - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Game Preview: Iowa Wild at Henderson Silver Knights - Iowa Wild
- Game Preview: Bears vs. Islanders, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Game Preview: Condors at Stars, 5 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- Eagles Earn second win over Reign - Ontario Reign
- Silver Knights Blitz Past Wild in 8-1 Victory - Henderson Silver Knights
- Gulls Downed, 2-1, By Roadrunners - San Diego Gulls
- Roadrunners Roll 2-1 in San Diego - Tucson Roadrunners
- Iowa Loses 8-1 in Henderson - Iowa Wild
- The Canucks Fall 2-1 Against The San Jose Barracuda After Their First Matchup Of The Season - Abbotsford Canucks
- Eagles Claim Sixth-Straight Win With 5-2 Triumph Over Reign - Colorado Eagles
- Sogaard Stops 26 As Senators Top Crunch In Syracuse - Belleville Senators
- Griffins' 3-2 Shootout Victory Ties Franchise Record of Seven Consecutive Road Wins - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Moose Downed By Admirals - Manitoba Moose
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.