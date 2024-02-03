Game Day: Wranglers vs Reign
February 3, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Calgary Wranglers News Release
The Wranglers wrap up their seven-game road trip with a tilt against the Ontario Reign at Toyota Arena on Saturday night.
Calgary looks to head into the All-Star break on a winning note after back-to-back losses in Coachella Valley in their last two games.
Puck drop: 7pm MST.
WRANGLERS UPCOMING SCHEDULE:
DATE TIME (MST) OPPONENT VENUE
Feb.9, 2024 1:00pm vs San Diego Scotiabank Saddledome
Feb.10, 2024 7:00pm vs San Diego Scotiabank Saddledome
Head-2-Head:
The Wranglers and Reign have faced each other four times this season, splitting the series with two wins apiece.
Calgary currently sits in third place in the Pacific Division with a 23-14-3-1 record and 50 points, while Ontario is hot on their heels, just two points back with a 22-17-3-1 record (48 Pts.)
Mitch McLain has been an effective forward for the Wranglers against the Reign, with two points (1g,1a) in two games against Ontario this season.
WRANGLERS PLAYER TO WATCH: Clark Bishop
Keep your eye on Clark Bishop tonight.
Bishop has 18 points (9g,9a) in 36 games this season, with two goals on seven shots in four games against the Reign.
He scored the Wranglers lone goal against Ontario on January 12, 2024.
ONE TIMERS:
Kevin Rooney scored his first goal of the season against Coachella Valley on Feb.1.
Matt Coronato leads the Wranglers in scoring with 31 points (12g,19a) in 29 games and has two assists against the Reign this season.
Jakob Pelletier recorded his 100th career AHL point against the Firebirds on Jan.31.
Rory Kerins leads the Wranglers with four game-winning goals.
Dustin Wolf (17-7-2-4) has the second highest save-percentage in the AHL at 0.926, is T-2nd in shutouts (4) and is tied for third-most wins with 17.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from February 3, 2024
- Game Day: Wranglers vs Reign - Calgary Wranglers
- Moose Assign Caron to Norfolk - Manitoba Moose
- Bridgeport Islanders Visit Hershey Tonight - Bridgeport Islanders
- Saturday Night Rumble in the Stateline Features Hogs and Moose - Rockford IceHogs
- Game #43: Tucson Roadrunners vs. Coachella Valley Firebirds - Tucson Roadrunners
- Wolf Pack Host Thunderbirds in Final Game Before All-Star Break - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Game Preview: Iowa Wild at Henderson Silver Knights - Iowa Wild
- Game Preview: Bears vs. Islanders, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Game Preview: Condors at Stars, 5 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- Eagles Earn second win over Reign - Ontario Reign
- Silver Knights Blitz Past Wild in 8-1 Victory - Henderson Silver Knights
- Gulls Downed, 2-1, By Roadrunners - San Diego Gulls
- Roadrunners Roll 2-1 in San Diego - Tucson Roadrunners
- Iowa Loses 8-1 in Henderson - Iowa Wild
- The Canucks Fall 2-1 Against The San Jose Barracuda After Their First Matchup Of The Season - Abbotsford Canucks
- Eagles Claim Sixth-Straight Win With 5-2 Triumph Over Reign - Colorado Eagles
- Sogaard Stops 26 As Senators Top Crunch In Syracuse - Belleville Senators
- Griffins' 3-2 Shootout Victory Ties Franchise Record of Seven Consecutive Road Wins - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Moose Downed By Admirals - Manitoba Moose
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Calgary Wranglers Stories
- Game Day: Wranglers vs Reign
- Wranglers Foiled by Firebirds
- Back at It against the 'Birds
- Wranglers Fall Short in Shootout
- Game Day: CGY at CV