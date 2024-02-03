Game Day: Wranglers vs Reign

The Wranglers wrap up their seven-game road trip with a tilt against the Ontario Reign at Toyota Arena on Saturday night.

Calgary looks to head into the All-Star break on a winning note after back-to-back losses in Coachella Valley in their last two games.

Puck drop: 7pm MST.

WRANGLERS UPCOMING SCHEDULE:

DATE TIME (MST) OPPONENT VENUE

Feb.9, 2024 1:00pm vs San Diego Scotiabank Saddledome

Feb.10, 2024 7:00pm vs San Diego Scotiabank Saddledome

Head-2-Head:

The Wranglers and Reign have faced each other four times this season, splitting the series with two wins apiece.

Calgary currently sits in third place in the Pacific Division with a 23-14-3-1 record and 50 points, while Ontario is hot on their heels, just two points back with a 22-17-3-1 record (48 Pts.)

Mitch McLain has been an effective forward for the Wranglers against the Reign, with two points (1g,1a) in two games against Ontario this season.

WRANGLERS PLAYER TO WATCH: Clark Bishop

Keep your eye on Clark Bishop tonight.

Bishop has 18 points (9g,9a) in 36 games this season, with two goals on seven shots in four games against the Reign.

He scored the Wranglers lone goal against Ontario on January 12, 2024.

ONE TIMERS:

Kevin Rooney scored his first goal of the season against Coachella Valley on Feb.1.

Matt Coronato leads the Wranglers in scoring with 31 points (12g,19a) in 29 games and has two assists against the Reign this season.

Jakob Pelletier recorded his 100th career AHL point against the Firebirds on Jan.31.

Rory Kerins leads the Wranglers with four game-winning goals.

Dustin Wolf (17-7-2-4) has the second highest save-percentage in the AHL at 0.926, is T-2nd in shutouts (4) and is tied for third-most wins with 17.

