Wolves Downed by Monsters 9-0
February 3, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Chicago Wolves News Release
The Chicago Wolves had their six-game road winning streak snapped by the Monsters 9-0 on Saturday afternoon in Cleveland.
David Jiricek (three goals, assist), Carson Meyer (two goals, two assists), Justin Pearson (two goals) and Owen Sillinger (goal, three assists) provided the offense and goaltender Pavel Cajan made 33 saves for the shutout to help the Monsters earn a split of the weekend series.
The Wolves fell on the road for the first time since Dec. 27 against the Admirals in Milwaukee. Chicago reaches the All-Star break two games into their season-long six-game road trip and won't return to the ice until traveling to Milwaukee on Feb. 9.
Cleveland wasted little time in seizing control as Meyer notched his first of the game 23 seconds into the opening period. Jiricek and Tyler Angle followed with goals to give the Monsters a 3-0 lead heading into the intermission.
The Monsters kept coming in the second and blew the game open with scores by Pearson, Jiricek, Meyer and Sillinger to make it 7-0 after two periods.
Jiricek and Pearson tallied in third to complete the Monsters' onslaught.
Keith Kinkaid suffered the defeat in goal for the Wolves after yielding seven goals through two periods and being replaced by Adam Scheel.
The Wolves dropped to 16-19-3-2 on the season while Cleveland is now 26-14-1-1.
Next up: The Wolves travel to Milwaukee to face the Admirals on Feb. 9 (7 p.m.).
