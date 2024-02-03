Eagles Earn second win over Reign

Led by two goals from Callahan Burke in the second period, the Colorado Eagles (22-14-4-1) skated to a second straight defeat of the Ontario Reign (22-17-3-1) by a final score of 5-2 on Friday night at Toyota Arena.

Brandt Clarke, who played in his first game with Ontario since a recall in early January, scored his eighth goal of the season in the second period, while forward Colton Young netted his first AHL tally in the third period.

Date: February 2, 2024

Venue: Toyota Arena - Ontario, CA

1st 2nd 3rd Final COL 1 2 2 5 ONT 0 1 1 2

Shots PP COL 21 1/4 ONT 32 0/4

Three Stars -

1. Callahan Burke (COL)

2. Brad Hunt (COL)

3. Colton Young (ONT)

W: Justus Annunen

L: Aaron Dell

Next Game: Saturday, February 3 vs. Calgary Wranglers | 6:00 PM PST | Toyota Arena

