Eagles Earn second win over Reign
February 3, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release
Led by two goals from Callahan Burke in the second period, the Colorado Eagles (22-14-4-1) skated to a second straight defeat of the Ontario Reign (22-17-3-1) by a final score of 5-2 on Friday night at Toyota Arena.
Brandt Clarke, who played in his first game with Ontario since a recall in early January, scored his eighth goal of the season in the second period, while forward Colton Young netted his first AHL tally in the third period.
Date: February 2, 2024
Venue: Toyota Arena - Ontario, CA
1st 2nd 3rd Final COL 1 2 2 5 ONT 0 1 1 2
Shots PP COL 21 1/4 ONT 32 0/4
Three Stars -
1. Callahan Burke (COL)
2. Brad Hunt (COL)
3. Colton Young (ONT)
W: Justus Annunen
L: Aaron Dell
Next Game: Saturday, February 3 vs. Calgary Wranglers | 6:00 PM PST | Toyota Arena
