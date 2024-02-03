Jiricek's Hat Trick Paces Monsters in Record-Setting 9-0 Win over Wolves

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters defeated the Chicago Wolves 9-0 on Saturday afternoon at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, tying a club record for goals in a single game and setting a new club record for margin of victory. With the win, the Monsters improved to 26-14-1-1 and are currently in first place in the AHL's North Division standings.

Carson Meyer started the game with a goal just 23 seconds into the opening frame assisted by Owen Sillinger and Brendan Gaunce putting the Monsters out to an early lead. David Jiricek added a tally at 11:38 off feeds from Samuel Knazko and Sillinger followed by a marker from Tyler Angle at 16:01 with helpers from Meyer and Cole Clayton sending Cleveland to the first intermission ahead 3-0. The Monsters offense kept rolling in the second period starting with a goal from Justin Pearson at 2:48 assisted by Cole Clayton and Angle. Jiricek recorded his second tally of the night at 10:50 off feeds from Sillinger and Meyer pushing the score to 5-0. Meyer converted on the man advantage at 12:42 with helpers from Jiricek and Trey Fix-Wolansky. Sillinger added a goal of his own at 15:28 that was assisted by Fix-Wolanksy and Stanislav Svozil putting Cleveland ahead 7-0 after 40 minutes. Jiricek completed his bid for a hat trick at 1:31 of the third period with help from James Malatesta and Fix-Wolanksy. Pearson's goal at 1:54 assisted by Angle and Clayton pushed the score to 9-0 tying a franchise record for most goals scored in a game.

Cleveland's Pavel Cajan made 33 saves en route to his first professional shutout while Chicago's Adam Scheel made two saves in the third period in relief of Keith Kinkaid who stopped 28 shots in 40 minutes of action for Chicago in defeat.

Scoring:

1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final

CLE 3 4 2 - - 9

CHI 0 0 0 - - 0

Shots/Special Teams:

Shots PP PK PIM

CLE 30 1/4 5/5 17 min / 7 inf

CHI 33 0/5 3/4 15 min / 6 inf

Goaltenders:

Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record

CLE Cajan W 33 0 5-4-1

CHI Kinkaid L 21 7 5-11-1

CHI Scheel ND 2 2 10-8-3

Cleveland Record: 26-14-1-1, 1st North Division

Chicago Record: 16-19-3-2, 4th Central Division

